St Johnstone: 4 talking points as Callum Davidson prepares for £3 million match against LASK

Ordinarily, a feisty showdown with Tayside foes Dundee United would command the full attention of St Johnstone supporters.

But this is no ordinary week.

While the Saints faithful were left disappointed by a rather flat 1-0 defeat against the Tangerines, that will be a distant memory if Callum Davidson’s men claim a momentous, transformative victory against LASK.

A £3 million gamble

Well, a £2.9 million gamble, to be precise.

Davidson’s team selection for the encounter against Dundee United raised a few eyebrows.

The Saints gaffer resisted the temptation to rest a few weary limbs and wrap some star men in cotton wool.

To say Davidson has earned the benefit of the doubt is an understatement of almost comical proportions.

Every time he had big calls to make last-term, he excelled and that could very well be the case again.

Another 90 minutes of momentum, even in defeat, may prove more valuable than a break.

However, the proof will be in the pudding on Thursday when this remarkable group of players — a couple of whom looked a little leggy against United — attempt to reach new heights.

Not-so-flash Gordon

Liam Gordon is perhaps the most understated of St Johnstone’s back-three.

He has not been the subject of transfer speculation like Jamie McCart.

He has not been mooted for a Scotland call-up like Jason Kerr.

But Gordon is the talker; the organiser; the central pivot of the defence — and his injury absence was felt against United.

Hayden Muller, a promising young defender, made just two clearances and zero blocks, interceptions or tackles prior to being replaced by Michael O’Halloran (Opta).

That compares to three clearances, zero blocks, five interceptions and and two tackles by Kerr, and McCart’s four clearances, one block, three interceptions and one tackle.

Gordon’s proactive, aggressive approach to defending will be welcome against LASK.

David Wotherspoon return

As far as silver linings go, the return of David Wotherspoon to training on Monday morning was a glistening one.

The Canada international has been absent for the Saints’ last four fixtures after coming into close contact with a positive Covid case.

At times, Glenn Middleton has occupied a deeper role in Wotherspoon’s absence and has brought a different skill-set to the role, as evidenced by his four shots against United — more than any other player (Opta).

However, Wotherspoon brings an experience, composure and creativity which is pivotal on the European stage.

Rooney reliance

One of the most startling thing about the defeat against United is just how much of the Saints’ play went through Shaun Rooney.

Of course, the marauding wing-back is a danger-man — but close to 60 per cent of the Saints’ attacks came down his right-flank and it was a pattern United grew increasingly wise to.

Given the fantastic understanding Wotherspoon enjoys with Callum Booth, one suspects the return of the master of the Spoony Chop will result in a more balanced, varied attack.