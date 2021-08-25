Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

‘Unacceptable’: Apology as Fife villagers are left without mobile post office for a month

By Claire Warrender
August 25 2021, 5.27pm Updated: August 25 2021, 5.47pm
mobile post office
The mobile post office visits several rural locations.

Fife villagers have been without post office services for more than a month after a van broke down.

The mobile post office usually visits Limekilns and Charlestown for several hours every week.

But it’s been more than four weeks since the west Fife communities were able to access it.

The Post Office has apologised and said the breakdown was beyond its control.

mobile post office

But Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville said people were becoming frustrated by repeated no-shows.

And she has branded the level of service unacceptable.

Constituents have contacted the SNP MSP to complain about the frequent problems.

She said mechanical failures and staff holidays were at the root of the issue.

Shirley-Anne Somerville.

“This is simply an unacceptable level of service and the residents of Limekilns and Charlestown deserve far better,” she said.

“People want a reliable postal service and that really shouldn’t be too much to ask for.

“I have made clear to the Post Office that urgent improvements are required and I have asked for a full explanation on why they have not been delivering their service recently.”

She added: “That service needs to resume as a matter or priority for the people in these communities who rely on it.”

The mobile service normally visits Limekilns every Tuesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, Charlestown residents can access services on a Tuesday.

Post Office apology

The Post Office said vehicle repairs were taking longer than expected.

A spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise that the mobile post office in the Fife area has not been able to operate for the past few weeks.

“The mobile post office is currently in a garage for repairs, which is taking longer than expected.

“This is beyond our control.”

They added: “We know how important post offices are to a community and we hope that the important rural service, provided by the postmaster for Cowdenbeath, will soon be operational again.”

Further mobile services will be introduced in north east Fife from next month following news Spar is closing a number of its Post Office counters.

The Post Office previously described its mobile service as “a tried and tested” way of maintaining service to smaller communities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier