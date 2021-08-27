Glenrothes vandalism reports spark heavy police presence

Police were called to a house in Glenrothes on Thursday evening after reports of vandalism.

A heavy police presence was reported in Minto Crescent in the Macedonia area of Glenrothes shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

Witnesses reported seeing five police vehicles and officers stationed in nearby passageways following concerns raised by a member of the public.

It is understood no arrests were made despite the police response.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 7.40pm on Thursday August 26, following the report of a vandalism to a property on Minto crescent, Glenrothes.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”