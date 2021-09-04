Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

VIDEO: Fife farmer’s field of hope made from thousands of sunflowers

By Claire Warrender
September 4 2021, 7.45am Updated: September 4 2021, 9.29am

A Fife farmer has cut the word Hope in a field the size of four football pitches brimming with sunflowers.

Claire Pollock of Ardross Farm, near Elie, created a maze in the stunning sea of yellow flowers on the banks of the Firth of Forth.

Claire has carved the word hope through the sunflowers.

The ambitious task involved hundreds of thousands of sunflowers.

And it followed a request from local Church of Scotland minister Douglas Creighton, whose congregation wanted to recognise the promise of better days ahead.

Mr Creighton said the “Field of Hope” was a spectacular celebration of the community spirit shown in the East Neuk during the Covid lockdown.

And a number of good causes will also benefit from Claire’s efforts.

The field will officially open to the public at 10.30am on Saturday, with people charged £5 entry, or £15 for a family ticket.

Bright and cheery

Mr Creighton, minister of East Neuk Trinity Church linked with St Monans, said local charities had struggled to fundraise during the pandemic.

“It has been a grim 18 months for many and we wanted to mark the end of the lockdown with something really spectacular,” he said.

“Who doesn’t love sunflowers?

Rev Douglas Creighton.
Rev Douglas Creighton.

“They are very bright and cheery and look to one another as they follow the sun around.”

Mr Creighton will open the Field of Hope with a short dedication service.

And the project is linked to a wider community initiative which saw pupils at three local primary schools given pots of sunflower seeds to grow at home.

Meanwhile, other locals planted the flowers in parks and they’re all now in full bloom.

“We wanted to spread some much-needed cheer as far and wide across the parish as possible,” said Mr Creighton, who is a former primary school headteacher.

Really Wild Welly Church

The minister will also launch a new intergenerational project called the Really Wild Welly Church at the same time.

It’s a new form of outdoor worship for all ages.

The idea was formed in lockdown when all churches were closed.

“Our hope is that these community projects show people that church is much more than just gathering in a traditional building on a Sunday morning.”

Hope for the future

Meanwhile, Claire Pollock, 30, was delighted to sow the Field of Hope.

She runs Ardross Farm with mum Fiona and older sisters Nikki Storrar and Tara Clark.

“After everything we’ve been through, I thought it was a great idea to try to give people a sense of hope for the future,” she said.

The sunflowers are bright and cheery.

“This field near our farm shop is around 1.5 hectares, the size of nearly four football fields.

“People really like sunflowers and for the last five to six years we’ve been planting strips of them to spread some joy around the area.

“But we could never have imagined anything on this scale until Douglas came along and suggested it.”

The Field of Hope will be open most weekends from 10am to 4pm until the end of the flowering season.

