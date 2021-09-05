Anstruther Harbour Festival: Giant goddess of the sea goes down a ‘Storm’

A 10-metre tall goddess of the sea towered over crowds at this year’s Anstruther Harbour Festival.

The giant puppet, known as Storm, walked the village streets to spread a message of care for the world’s oceans and seas.

Made entirely of recyclable materials, she is touring Scotland’s coastal towns and villages to raise awareness ahead of COP26 in November.

Among those who met her were Fife activists who are involved in knitting a 1.5 mile-long scarf.

And they unrolled a section of their creation across the road as Storm made her way around the village.

The incredible sight was the finale of a weekend of events aimed at showcasing the best of the East Neuk.

Anstruther Harbour Festival was back with a bang

The annual extravaganza was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

But it was back with a bang this year, with a host of entertainment for the entire family.

Traditional dance, street performers, craft and food stalls added to the fun.

And there was a variety of music, headlined by Scottish band Skippinish.

The Anstruther Harbour Festival also encompasses the Anstruther Muster.

Organised by the local sailing club, it involves a flotilla of boats from across the entire east coast.

The three-day event topped off a fantastic summer for the East Neuk.

Accommodation, restaurants and other businesses have been busier than ever this year as people choose to holiday at home.

And festival chairman Martin Dibley said: “This summer has been great.

“Everybody has been out enjoying themselves, buying fish suppers and wandering about the harbour.

“The Anstruther Harbour Festival came at the tail end of that and just topped it off nicely.”