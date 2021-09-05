Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021
News / Fife

Anstruther Harbour Festival: Giant goddess of the sea goes down a ‘Storm’

By Claire Warrender
September 5 2021, 8.18pm Updated: September 5 2021, 8.29pm
Anstruther Harbour Festival
Storm's awakening was followed by a parade around the village.

A 10-metre tall goddess of the sea towered over crowds at this year’s Anstruther Harbour Festival.

The giant puppet, known as Storm, walked the village streets to spread a message of care for the world’s oceans and seas.

Anstruther Harbour Festival
Storm towered above the spectators. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCTMedia.

Made entirely of recyclable materials, she is touring Scotland’s coastal towns and villages to raise awareness ahead of COP26 in November.

Among those who met her were Fife activists who are involved in knitting a 1.5 mile-long scarf.

And they unrolled a section of their creation across the road as Storm made her way around the village.

Two-year-old Max Gilmour had a great time with his balloon pirate sword. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCTMedia.

The incredible sight was the finale of a weekend of events aimed at showcasing the best of the East Neuk.

Anstruther Harbour Festival was back with a bang

The annual extravaganza was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

But it was back with a bang this year, with a host of entertainment for the entire family.

Karis Woods, nine, takes on an opponent in the beach Olympics. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCTMedia.

Traditional dance, street performers, craft and food stalls added to the fun.

And there was a variety of music, headlined by Scottish band Skippinish.

The Anstruther Harbour Festival also encompasses the Anstruther Muster.

Organised by the local sailing club, it involves a flotilla of boats from across the entire east coast.

Fizzig Theatre’s Captain Raymond Burke plays a pirate tune. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCTMedia.

The three-day event topped off a fantastic summer for the East Neuk.

Accommodation, restaurants and other businesses have been busier than ever this year as people choose to holiday at home.

And festival chairman Martin Dibley said: “This summer has been great.

“Everybody has been out enjoying themselves, buying fish suppers and wandering about the harbour.

“The Anstruther Harbour Festival came at the tail end of that and just topped it off nicely.”

