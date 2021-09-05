Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Eetu Vertainen set for St Johnstone debut against Rangers

By Eric Nicolson
September 5 2021, 10.30pm
Eetu Vertainen
Eetu Vertainen

Eetu Vertainen could make his St Johnstone debut against Rangers.

The Finland under-21 international finally got his work permit on Friday, meaning he has been able to join in with group training over the weekend.

Manager Callum Davidson hopes to arrange a bounce game to gauge the former Ilves forward’s match fitness ahead of the visit of the champions to McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

And all being well, that will lead to his Perth career getting under way.

“We’ll have a game at the start of the week because I’ve got a few who need a match and Eetu is one of them,” said Davidson, who will also assess deadline day recruits Ali Crawford, Cammy MacPherson and Lars Dendoncker in the closed-doors contest.

“I’d have loved to have got him in for the European games because he’s got quality and flair.

“Glenn (Middleton) has brought that but it’s something we’ve been missing.

“Attacking-wise, I’m excited. Ali Crawford will help us too.

“It’s something I’ve looked at – we’ve been playing well but not scoring enough goals.

“There will be a bit of change and freshness.

“Eetu is 6’2” and is a great athlete. He’s been doing a lot of running.

“It’s been a frustrating time for him but we’re nearly there now.

“He’s definitely in with a shout of being available for Rangers.”

Canada play El Salvador in a World Cup qualifier in the early hours of Thursday, which makes David Wotherspoon’s inclusion against Rangers far from certain.

Davidson will definitely be without Middleton, who can’t play against his parent club.

The Vertainen red-tape saga dragged on far longer than initially anticipated when his transfer was agreed but that doesn’t mean Davidson will now pull up the drawbridge on foreign recruits.

“I know more about the process now and people at the club do as well,” he said.

“It definitely wouldn’t put me off bringing players in from abroad in the future.”

Free transfer market

And Davidson hasn’t dismissed the prospect of doing more transfer business before January.

“It’s still open for us to loan players out,” he said.

“And I’ll still be looking at the free transfer market. You do get good players who are paid-up by their clubs.

“The chairman has backed me to do that and he’s backed me in January as well.

“Hopefully we can keep adding.

“I’ve got a bigger squad than last year already, which is good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]