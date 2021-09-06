Fife GP hit with Covid disruption as staff forced to self-isolate

A GP practice in Dunfermline is to operate a reduced service after several staff members were identified as close contacts of a positive Covid case.

It is not known how many people have been affected, but NHS Fife said several administrative staff at the practice had been forced to self-isolate.

The health board said Hospital Hill surgery in Dunfermline would remain open for virtual appointments, but a small number for face-to-face consultations have been postponed.

Those requiring an urgent review were told to contact the practice in the normal way.

“Patients requiring repeat prescriptions are advised these may take slightly longer to be processed,” NHS Fife said.

A spokesperson added: “The surgery wishes to thank patients for the understanding they have shown thus far.

“A further update will be issued in the coming days.

“It is important that anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of Covid-19 should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test.

“Information on testing is available on the NHS Inform website at: www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.

“A local online support hub has been created to provide information on testing for Covid-19 and updates on the pandemic.

“Visit: www.nhsfife.org/coronavirus.”