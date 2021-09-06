Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman hurt after attempted robbery by two men in Dunfermline

By Alasdair Clark
September 6 2021, 4.16pm Updated: September 6 2021, 4.17pm
Halbeath Drive, where the attack took place

Detectives in Dunfermline have launched an investigation into an attempted robbery which left a 24-year-old woman with minor injuries.

The woman was approached by two men as she walked along Halbeath Drive at around 7.40pm on Friday.

Both men, who were dressed in dark clothing and wearing face masks, attempted to steal the woman’s handbag.

Police in Fife investigating the incident say the woman was left with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police keen to speak to dog walker

Detective Constable Gillian McEwan of Dunfermline CID said: “The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of this distressing incident and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“There were people in the street around the time of this incident and I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a dog walker who was in the area and wearing a yellow jacket at the time to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 3036 of September 3.

