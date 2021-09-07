Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife artists add splash of colour to rundown underpass

By Neil Henderson
September 7 2021, 11.42am Updated: September 7 2021, 11.53am
Artists Celie Byrne and Donna Forrester at Dalgety Bay underpass.
A pair of Fife artists renowned for their large scale public creations have added a splash of colour to a dilapidated underpass.

Celie Byrne and Donna Forrester, who form part of the Kelty Art Creative – which has revived much of the former mining town’s high street in recent years – are behind the latest project in Dalgety Bay.

Not content with painting the underpass themselves, the pair have enlisted an army of volunteers and pupils from both Donibristle and Dalgety Bay schools to help.

Donibristle Primary School pupils Emilia Henderson, eight, with Celie Byrne and Florence Henderson, 10, add their handprints to the artwork.

The two-week project, spearheaded by local councillor David Barratt, has now given a new lease of life to the underpass in Moray Way.

Gone is the peeling paintwork, which has now been replaced by an underwater seascape of sharks, octopuses and shoals of fish.

The art duo are well-known to Fifers, having had a number of large-scale public artworks in recent years including a celebration of Fife boxer, Connor Law, in Kelty.

Donna also painted the tribute to Paul Lowe, the Blackwatch soldier killed in Iraq in 2004.

Celie, daughter of famous Glaswegian artist John Byrne, said: “It’s great getting the youngsters to take part in the creative process as it instils a sense of ownership in the work.”

The transformation of the dilapidated underpass in Moray Way is expected to take two weeks to complete.

She added: “As well as schools, we’ve thrown it open to people of all ages from the community to add their own mark to the artwork by adding their individual hand print.

“We’ve had scores of people turn up and even had a baby add its footprint to the piece, which is brilliant.”

The long arm of the law was also caught ‘red handed’ when local officers arriving to inspect the colourful goings on were roped into adding their own handprints.

For Mr Barratt, the work could not have come soon enough.

He said: “I’m delighted to finally see the project get of the ground.

“Residents have long complained about the shoddy state of the underpass so the feedback from locals so far is overwhelmingly positive.

“They love what is being created here.”

With the underpass and one side of the entrance set  to be completed this week, phase two of the refurbishment is already in the planning stage.

Further funding is expected later this year to allow for the the stairwell approach to be redecorated.

