Police arrest man, 46, after car crashes into pelican crossing in Cardenden

By Neil Henderson
September 14 2021, 2.31pm Updated: September 14 2021, 2.32pm
The car crashed in Cardenden. Pic: Fife Jammer Locations.
A man was arrested by police after a car crashed into a pelican crossing in Cardenden on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Station Road shortly after midnight following reports that a vehicle had collided with the crossing.

On arrival the vehicle was found unattended on the road.

Police later traced a man who was arrested over the incident, but later released.

It is understood that no one was injured.

Police found ‘no persons within vehicle’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 12.10am on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a one-car road crash on Station Road, Cardenen.

“Emergency services attended and there were no persons within the vehicle.

“Following inquiries, a 46-year-old man was traced and arrested in connection with the incident.

“He has been released pending further inquiries.”

