New Covid vaccine clinic at Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline

A new Covid-19 vaccine clinic is being set up at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline.

People will be able to get their jabs in the former DW Sports store later this month.

NHS Fife says the site was chosen “due to its considerable size, its location in the centre of Dunfermline, good public transport links and good availability of parking nearby”.

Dr Joy Tominson, director of public health, said: “More than 250,000 people in Fife have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“This has not only helped reduced spread of the virus, it has also helped reduce hospital admissions and prevented some of the most vulnerable from becoming seriously unwell.

“With the virus continuing to circulate, it remains as important as ever to get vaccinated.

“As we move into the next phase of the vaccination campaign, the new clinic at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre will play an important role in helping protect local people against Covid-19 and its effects.”

The new facility will replace the existing vaccination clinic at Carnegie Conference Centre, which opened in April 2021 and has administered nearly 53,000 jabs.

Dr Tomlinson added: “We want to offer our more sincere thanks to Fife College for allowing us to use Carnegie Conference Centre as a mass vaccination clinic over recent months.

“NHS Fife has a strong relationship with Fife College stretching back many years.

“Working together has enabled us to deliver more than 52,000 vaccinations at the Carnegie site, helping protect people from across Fife against Covid-19 and its effects.”

It comes after it was confirmed booster jabs are set to be rolled out later this year.

Meanwhile youngsters aged 12-15 will start receiving their injections in Fife from next week.