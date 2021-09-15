Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

New Covid vaccine clinic at Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline

By Bryan Copland
September 15 2021, 9.15am Updated: September 15 2021, 9.57am
The shopping centre will host a vaccine clinic.
A new Covid-19 vaccine clinic is being set up at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline.

People will be able to get their jabs in the former DW Sports store later this month.

NHS Fife says the site was chosen “due to its considerable size, its location in the centre of Dunfermline, good public transport links and good availability of parking nearby”.

Dr Joy Tominson, director of public health, said: “More than 250,000 people in Fife have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“This has not only helped reduced spread of the virus, it has also helped reduce hospital admissions and prevented some of the most vulnerable from becoming seriously unwell.

“With the virus continuing to circulate, it remains as important as ever to get vaccinated.

“As we move into the next phase of the vaccination campaign, the new clinic at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre will play an important role in helping protect local people against Covid-19 and its effects.”

The new facility will replace the existing vaccination clinic at Carnegie Conference Centre, which opened in April 2021 and has administered nearly 53,000 jabs.

Dr Tomlinson added: “We want to offer our more sincere thanks to Fife College for allowing us to use Carnegie Conference Centre as a mass vaccination clinic over recent months.

“NHS Fife has a strong relationship with Fife College stretching back many years.

“Working together has enabled us to deliver more than 52,000 vaccinations at the Carnegie site, helping protect people from across Fife against Covid-19 and its effects.”

It comes after it was confirmed booster jabs are set to be rolled out later this year.

Meanwhile youngsters aged 12-15 will start receiving their injections in Fife from next week.

