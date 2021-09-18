Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline Tesco: Police respond to second ‘suspicious package’ report

By Katy Scott
September 18 2021, 7.29pm Updated: September 18 2021, 8.00pm
dunfermline tesco
Police responded to the second report of a suspicious package in one week.

Police responded to a report of a “potentially suspicious package” at the Tesco store in Dunfermline on Saturday morning.

This follows a similar report last Sunday afternoon, when an incident response unit and fire engines rushed to the supermarket on Winterthur Lane.

It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.

Police have confirmed that enquires are ongoing.

Second report in a week

The nature of the package has not been revealed – and police have not confirmed which area of the store it was found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20 am on Saturday, 18 September, officers were called to a supermarket in the Winterthur Lane area of Dunfermline, following a report of a potentially suspicious package.

“The package was checked over and there was no risk to the public and enquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The Courier it was a police matter and has not confirmed further details.

Tesco has been approached for comment.

