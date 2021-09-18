Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Nathan Austin: Kelty Hearts striker suffers vile racist abuse as investigation is launched

By Alan Temple
September 18 2021, 8.23pm Updated: September 18 2021, 8.35pm
Austin
Austin

An investigation has been launched after Kelty Hearts striker Nathan Austin reported an incident of racist abuse during Saturday’s League Two fixture against Albion Rovers.

Austin, who scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory at Cliftonhill, said he was called ‘a monkey’ by an individual in the home end.

He tweeted: “A Perfect hat-trick tarnished by an Albion fan calling me a monkey but I guess that’s the world we live in enjoy your Saturday folks cos I will.”

The defiant message was accompanied by a picture of the match ball — his prize for notching a treble.

Kelty swiftly released a statement regarding the incident, reading: “We are aware of an incident of racist abuse during our match against Albion Rovers FC today [Saturday].

“It came from an individual in the home end terracing towards one of our players.

“An investigation is underway with our friends from Albion Rovers FC, who gave all at our club a fantastic welcome on our first visit to Cliftonhill.”

Support

Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson wrote: “Stand by ALL of my players and staff!! No place for it ever, needs to change.”

The club’s sporting director Andrew Barrowman echoed the sentiment, writing: “Seriously, what is wrong with some people?! [Albion Rovers] is a club full of good people but they’ve been seriously let down by their own today. Shameful!”

Albion supporters, The Coatbridge Boys, swiftly stated that a member of their group was responsible for the vile barb and has since been expelled.

A statement read: “Today one of Kelty Hearts players Nathan Austin was racially abused by a member of our group, since then the person has owned up to it and has been removed from our group, we would to apologise like to Nathan and Kelty Hearts, Coatbridge Boys stand against racism.”

Just a week has passed since Airdrie’s Rico Quitongo reported racist taunts from the Diamonds’ own fans during a match against Queen’s Park.

Joe Cardle: I felt helpless when my daughter was born – the least I can do is give back to the NHS

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier