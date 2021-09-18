Nathan Austin: Kelty Hearts striker suffers vile racist abuse as investigation is launched

An investigation has been launched after Kelty Hearts striker Nathan Austin reported an incident of racist abuse during Saturday’s League Two fixture against Albion Rovers.

Austin, who scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory at Cliftonhill, said he was called ‘a monkey’ by an individual in the home end.

He tweeted: “A Perfect hat-trick tarnished by an Albion fan calling me a monkey but I guess that’s the world we live in enjoy your Saturday folks cos I will.”

The defiant message was accompanied by a picture of the match ball — his prize for notching a treble.

Kelty swiftly released a statement regarding the incident, reading: “We are aware of an incident of racist abuse during our match against Albion Rovers FC today [Saturday].

A Perfect hat-trick tarnished by an Albion fan calling me a monkey 🤦🏾‍♂️ but I guess that’s the world we live in 🤷🏾‍♂️ enjoy your Saturday folks cos I will 😎🤫 pic.twitter.com/mR22xjQHRt — Fash 🇧🇧 (@Fash_Austin94) September 18, 2021

“It came from an individual in the home end terracing towards one of our players.

“An investigation is underway with our friends from Albion Rovers FC, who gave all at our club a fantastic welcome on our first visit to Cliftonhill.”

Support

Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson wrote: “Stand by ALL of my players and staff!! No place for it ever, needs to change.”

The club’s sporting director Andrew Barrowman echoed the sentiment, writing: “Seriously, what is wrong with some people?! [Albion Rovers] is a club full of good people but they’ve been seriously let down by their own today. Shameful!”

Albion supporters, The Coatbridge Boys, swiftly stated that a member of their group was responsible for the vile barb and has since been expelled.

A statement read: “Today one of Kelty Hearts players Nathan Austin was racially abused by a member of our group, since then the person has owned up to it and has been removed from our group, we would to apologise like to Nathan and Kelty Hearts, Coatbridge Boys stand against racism.”

Just a week has passed since Airdrie’s Rico Quitongo reported racist taunts from the Diamonds’ own fans during a match against Queen’s Park.