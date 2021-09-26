Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Missing Glenrothes 17-year-old traced safe and well by police

By Alasdair Clark and Neil Henderson
September 26 2021, 4.31pm Updated: September 27 2021, 9.43am
Callum Tonge is missing from the Glenrothes area

A missing teenager from Glenrothes, not seen since Thursday, has been traces safe and well buy police.

Concerns had been growing for 17-year-old, Callum Tonge who had not been seen since around 5pm on Thursday, September 23.

Police eventually launched a public appeal on Friday in an effort to trace the teenager.

However, following enquires, officers confirmed on Monday morning that Callum, who was known to have links with Glasgow and Aberdeen, had been found.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said : “We can confirm that 17-year-old Callum Tonge, who was reported missing on Friday, 24 September, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you for your assistance with sharing our previous appeals for information.”

 

 

