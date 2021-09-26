Missing Glenrothes 17-year-old traced safe and well by police

A missing teenager from Glenrothes, not seen since Thursday, has been traces safe and well buy police.

Concerns had been growing for 17-year-old, Callum Tonge who had not been seen since around 5pm on Thursday, September 23.

Police eventually launched a public appeal on Friday in an effort to trace the teenager.

However, following enquires, officers confirmed on Monday morning that Callum, who was known to have links with Glasgow and Aberdeen, had been found.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said : “We can confirm that 17-year-old Callum Tonge, who was reported missing on Friday, 24 September, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you for your assistance with sharing our previous appeals for information.”