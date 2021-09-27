Man rushed to hospital after two-car crash in Glenrothes

A man was rushed to hospital on Monday following a two-car crash on Golf Course Road in Glenrothes.

Police confirmed that the man was taken to Victoria Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service following the collision in Fife.

The nature of his condition is currently unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.25pm on Monday, 27 September, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on Golf Course Road in Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to Victoria Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road was blocked for a short time and fully reopened around 5.10pm.”

Road temporarily blocked

Two fire engines attended the dramatic scene on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 3:39pm for a two car RTC.

“Two appliances attended the scene and left at 4:55pm.”

The road was reopened shortly afterwards.