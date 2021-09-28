Police probe after man assaulted in Dunfermline town centre

An investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted in Dunfermline town centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Kirkgate, near the city chambers, at around 8.45pm.

However, officers have confirmed the incident did not involve a stabbing – despite rumours on social media.

Man assaulted on Kirkgate

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45pm on Monday, officers were called to a report of a man assaulted on Kirkgate, Dunfermline.

“He was treated at the scene by the ambulance.

“Police inquiries are ongoing.”