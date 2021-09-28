Police probe after man assaulted in Dunfermline town centre By Katy Scott September 28 2021, 11.18am Updated: September 28 2021, 11.19am Police attended the scene of the attack on Monday. An investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted in Dunfermline town centre. Emergency services were called to the scene on Kirkgate, near the city chambers, at around 8.45pm. However, officers have confirmed the incident did not involve a stabbing – despite rumours on social media. Man assaulted on Kirkgate A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45pm on Monday, officers were called to a report of a man assaulted on Kirkgate, Dunfermline. “He was treated at the scene by the ambulance. “Police inquiries are ongoing.” Man charged after two-vehicle crash on A907 near Blairhall Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Scottish Conservatives’ office in Dunfermline targeted by vandals Man charged after two-vehicle crash on A907 near Blairhall Arbroath man, 72, charged after ‘assault’ on 14-year-old boy Police and fire crews called after lorry crashes into house in Burntisland