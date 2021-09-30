M90 roadworks: Drivers face diversions and closures near Kelty for four weeks

Drivers travelling on the M90 near Kelty could face delays over the coming days as two sets of roadworks get under way.

Both Bear Scotland and Scottish Power have warned motorists of potential disruption.

One part of the work gets under way this weekend with further work planned from Monday.

October 2-3

Scottish Power is deploying a 30-strong team to replace overhead power cables and electricity poles around the M90 near Kelty on Saturday and Sunday.

The firm says the poles and wires are more than 70 years old in places and no longer fit for purpose.

Sections of the M90 will be closed between 10pm on Saturday October 2 and 6am on Sunday October 3.

Both the north and southbound sections of the motorway will be closed during this time at Junctions 2A and 3 at Dunfermline, Junction 4 at Kelty, and Junction 5 at Fruix.

Traffic will be diverted northbound off the M90 on to the A92 through Cowdenbeath – A909 to Kelty – and B996 and B9097 to Junction 5 at Fruix.

The reverse will apply for southbound traffic. The diversion route is likely to add around 20 minutes to journey times.

Ross Galbraith, Scottish Power’s energy networks’ district general manager for central and Fife, says the upgrade will “make a real difference” for the local electricity network and support the move to a net zero emissions future.

October 4 onwards

Work will take place on existing safety barriers in the verges across a 1.5km stretch of the Fife motorway northbound and southbound.

The slip roads at Junction 4 will also be upgraded.

The upgrades will take place from Monday October 4, between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day, with work expected to take up to four weeks to complete.

A series of single lane closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in place throughout the duration of the project.

Traffic management on the hard shoulder and a 50mph speed limit will remain in place outwith working hours.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “Trunk road safety is paramount at Bear Scotland and this investment from Transport Scotland will see improvements and upgrades to the existing road safety barriers which will ensure the network at this location remains safe.

“The planned traffic management is essential for ensuring the safety of our teams and motorists, however we will do all we can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”

It comes as drivers also face disruption during other roadworks further north on the M90, near Craigend Interchange, from next week.