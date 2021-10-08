Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Beekeeper’s quest leads to hive of activity to get Dunfermline Men’s Shed off the ground

By Claire Warrender
October 8 2021, 3.27pm Updated: October 8 2021, 3.57pm
Men's Sheds have been growing in popularity in Scotland since the launch of the first one in 2015.

A beekeeper’s dream of a new hive has led to a drive to set up a new Dunfermline Men’s Shed.

Neil Lyndon wanted a special kind of hive that was expensive to buy.

And he figured that by joining a Men’s Shed, he would be able to make his own with the help of fellow-woodworking enthusiasts.

Dunfermline Men's Shed would be like this one in Brechin.
Men’s sheds, like this one in Brechin, are very popular.

However, Neil discovered the nearest one was 17 miles away in Glenrothes and shortly after he joined, it closed due to Covid.

Now that activities are reopening, he has enlisted support to create a new shed in Dunfermline.

And he hopes a public meeting in the town on Saturday will create enough of a buzz to get the project off the ground.

Neil, a retired writer and journalist, said: “The primary purpose is to address the problem of isolation among older men.”

Camaraderie and community benefit

They provide camaraderie and a chance to work together on projects.

And despite the name, they are not just open to men. Women can go along too.

“One of the ways it’s described is it’s an alternative to going to the pub,” said Neil.

“Given the scale of the problem of excess consumption of alcohol, it’s a very good idea.”

Neil, who has 120,000 bees, added: “It began with me because I’m a bee-keeper and I wanted to have a particular kind of hive.

“It’s £700 to buy but only £30 to make, but I don’t have a workshop.”

And while working with their hands may benefit participants, there’s also a community element.

Neil and the rest of the Dunfermline Men’s Shed committee have already talked about helping to maintain the memorial benches in Pittencrieff Park.

“Fife Council doesn’t have the manpower to do everything so that would be good to do.”

Public meeting to discuss Dunfermline Men’s Shed

The committee is just at the start of the setting-up process and it could take a few months to launch.

They want to gauge public interest at Saturday’s meeting at the Vine Conference Centre, Dunfermline, from 2pm to 4pm.

People can register at the door but pre-registration through the website is recommended.

