Beekeeper’s quest leads to hive of activity to get Dunfermline Men’s Shed off the ground

A beekeeper’s dream of a new hive has led to a drive to set up a new Dunfermline Men’s Shed.

Neil Lyndon wanted a special kind of hive that was expensive to buy.

And he figured that by joining a Men’s Shed, he would be able to make his own with the help of fellow-woodworking enthusiasts.

However, Neil discovered the nearest one was 17 miles away in Glenrothes and shortly after he joined, it closed due to Covid.

Now that activities are reopening, he has enlisted support to create a new shed in Dunfermline.

And he hopes a public meeting in the town on Saturday will create enough of a buzz to get the project off the ground.

Neil, a retired writer and journalist, said: “The primary purpose is to address the problem of isolation among older men.”

Camaraderie and community benefit

Men’s Sheds have been growing in popularity in Scotland since the launch of the first one in 2015.

They provide camaraderie and a chance to work together on projects.

And despite the name, they are not just open to men. Women can go along too.

“One of the ways it’s described is it’s an alternative to going to the pub,” said Neil.

“Given the scale of the problem of excess consumption of alcohol, it’s a very good idea.”

Neil, who has 120,000 bees, added: “It began with me because I’m a bee-keeper and I wanted to have a particular kind of hive.

“It’s £700 to buy but only £30 to make, but I don’t have a workshop.”

And while working with their hands may benefit participants, there’s also a community element.

Neil and the rest of the Dunfermline Men’s Shed committee have already talked about helping to maintain the memorial benches in Pittencrieff Park.

“Fife Council doesn’t have the manpower to do everything so that would be good to do.”

Public meeting to discuss Dunfermline Men’s Shed

The committee is just at the start of the setting-up process and it could take a few months to launch.

They want to gauge public interest at Saturday’s meeting at the Vine Conference Centre, Dunfermline, from 2pm to 4pm.

People can register at the door but pre-registration through the website is recommended.