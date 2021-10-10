Fife couple cancel dream wedding as Richard, 46, given months to live

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife woman has told how she had to cancel her dream wedding after her husband-to-be was given just months to live.

Rhonda Morton, 52, had been due to marry Richard in Glenrothes on October 2, surrounded by friends and family.

But the ceremony was called off after Richard, 46, was diagnosed with two brain tumours.

The couple, from Strathmiglo, were instead married at the registry office on the same day because of the impact of the illness on their finances and health.

‘I just want to enjoy the time we have left’

Rhonda is now hoping to start fundraising to help others in a similar position, and has vowed to live life to the full with Richard.

She said: “I just want to enjoy the time that we have left. You could cry for months and miss everything.

“We never talk about funerals – we can’t talk about it.

“I’m going to fight like mad and going to do everything I can for Richard. Hopefully we can get years and not months.

“It’s been a horrible time but I am staying positive and feeling hopeful.”

The couple first met 15 years ago while working for Fishers Laundry, before reuniting two years ago through Facebook – and Richard proposed a year later.

Rhonda has spent most of the last year planning her wedding, including making her own wedding favours and bouquet.

But that all changed nine weeks ago when Richard, who has one son, fell ill.

He first felt unwell while Rhonda was on her hen do – when he was feeling sick and was unable to get his words out – and it was later discovered he had two grade-four cancerous brain tumours.

One of the tumours, on the left side of his brain, was removed through surgery but the other, in the middle of his brain, is too deep to get to.

Goal to walk wife’s daughter down the aisle

Rhonda told us: “The doctors have said he has months left, rather than days or weeks, but I am hopeful we still have years left.”

Rhonda has chosen to look after Richard at home during the day and go to work as a carer in the evening, with the help of family.

She says she “refuses to let him go through this alone”.

Their next goal is for Richard to walk Rhonda’s daughter, Lauren, down the aisle at her wedding in March.

Her other daughter, Lisa, died 10 years ago from a heart attack.

Richard is unable to return to his job at Sterling Furniture in Auchtermuchty, having lost some of his speech and feeling in his right side, but colleagues held a collection for him for his wedding.

Rhonda added: “We are wanting to decorate the house and make it more suitable for Richard.

“For example, we are wanting to move the bedroom downstairs so it is easier for him, but a double hospital bed is hard to come by.

“I’m wanting to install a ramp and things as well – we’ve got a wheelchair for him. I want him to be able to go outside and not be stuck in bed all day.

“Some of his colleagues have said they will come out and help us, which is so nice of them and something I’m really thankful for.”