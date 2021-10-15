Man arrested in Glenrothes after allegedly wielding knife in housing estate

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been arrested in Glenrothes after he was allegedly in possession of a knife.

The 28-year-old was arrested in the Macedonia area of the town at around 8.30pm on Thursday October 14.

He is due to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

Police confirmed nobody was injured.

Police statement

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with possession of a knife in the Macedonia area of Glenrothes around 8.30pm on Thursday October 14, 2021.

“No one was injured as a result.

“He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Friday October 15).”