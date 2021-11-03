‘Humza Yousaf risks killing NHS dentistry in Scotland’, claims BDA chief

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans to cut emergency Covid support for dentists will leave NHS patients in Tayside and Fife in the lurch.

The British Dental Association (BDA) Scotland warns if Scottish Government plans go ahead to stop extra support, dentists will take fewer NHS patients.

Coupar Angus dentist Jeff Ellis outlined the stark realities facing them.

And the chair of BDA Scotland launched a blistering attack on Health Secretary Humza Yousaf MSP, as a new survey shows the strength of feeling.

David McColl, Chair of the BDA’s Scottish Dental Practice Committee, says: “We doubt Humza Yousaf wants to be remembered as the man who killed NHS dentistry in Scotland.

“Without a willingness to reflect on choices made in recent weeks, that risks being his legacy.”

What’s the current issue?

The BDA says last month Mr Yousaf wrote to all NHS dental teams saying emergency Covid support will be withdrawn by April 1 2022.

This is a package put in place for NHS dental practices in the first lockdown.

Dentists warn its removal will spark an exodus from the NHS with potentially damaging results for patients.

80% of dentists surveyed by the BDA say their practices will reduce their NHS commitment should the policy go ahead.

Jeff Ellis, who is a partner in Coupar Angus Dental Care, treats largely NHS patients.

He says: “Without the support package, dentistry simply wouldn’t have been viable.

“When I heard the rug was being pulled from underneath us, I was devastated. I, like lots of my colleagues, fear the impact this will have.

“It’s simply not possible to work at pre-Covid levels.”

Jeff’s not the only one who feels this way.

According to the BDA, 9 in 10 of dentists (89%) estimate removal of funding will have a high impact on the short to medium term sustainability of their practices.

How has Covid affected dentists?

Since the start of the pandemic, dentists have had limited capacity due to following stricter infection control measures.

Half of dentists surveyed are operating at less than 50% of pre-Covid capacity.

While others claim the system was broken before the pandemic and are reluctant to commit to the NHS long-term.

David McColl adds: “Covid has slashed our capacity, yet emergency support will end.

“Yes, ministers have offered some support, but with small print many practices simply could not sign up in good conscience.

‘Unwilling to be shackled to a corpse’

“When aid hinges on committing to an NHS model that’s now frankly unsustainable it is unsurprising take up appears so modest.

“Dentists are unwilling to be shackled to a corpse.”

He adds: “We want to do what’s best for our patients and for the safety of our staff.”

‘Clear the backlog’

A Scottish Government spokesperson says they are doing everything they can to support the profession.

They add “it’s simply not true” to say the model for dental care is unchanged from before the pandemic.

“We want to put patients at the centre of a sustainable public service.

“From February 2022, we will bring in new and increased fees for dentists for a range of treatments, supporting them in their efforts to clear the backlog which has built up during the pandemic.”

‘Immensely grateful to dentists’

The Scottish Government has provided £50 million of financial support and additional £30-£35 million of PPE.

“It is precisely because we recognise the importance of dental care we have set out our ambitious plans to remove dental charges for the public.

“We are in regular contact with the BDA. We are immensely grateful for all they have done to keep services running through the pandemic. We will discuss the findings of this survey with them.”