Fife Gingerbread launches its annual heat and eat campaign to give families a merry Christmas

Fife Gingerbread has launched its annual heat and eat campaign to ensure children have warm homes and full tummies this Christmas.

People are urged to come up with fundraising ideas for the Glenrothes-based charity, which supports lone parents and vulnerable families.

Last year’s appeal raised a whopping £24,000 – more than double the £10,000 target.

And this allowed Fife Gingerbread to help 114 families, including 212 children and young people.

Organisers hope there will be a similar response for 2021 so all families in Fife can enjoy a happy Christmas.

Strategic manager Laura Millar said no child should go without the basics.

“As a community we can show we care and help those who need it most,” she said.

Food, fuel and presents

All money raised through the appeal ensures families have safe, warm and healthy homes.

As well as providing toys and other Christmas presents, funds are used to buy healthy food.

And some cash goes towards fuel bills so youngsters are cosy over the festive period and beyond.

Laura said last year’s response was incredible.

“We were thrilled to share some of the donations with Fife Women’s Aid, Methilhill Children’s Community Initiative and Fife Migrants’ Forum,” she said.

“We’d love you to get involved and make this a happy Christmas and a great 2022 for families in Fife.”

Fife Gingerbread fundraising ideas

Some of the fundraising ideas include sharing the JustGiving appeal on social media or donating to the appeal instead of sending Christmas cards.

And other suggestions involve collection envelopes at Christmas parties or wearing funny hats in return for donations.

“We are committed to continuing to raise awareness of the issues affecting lone parents and families in need,” said Laura.

“The inequalities that their children and young people face have been exacerbated through the pandemic.”

Last year, Fife Gingerbread said Covid restrictions had made life more difficult for families struggling with debt, family breakdown and domestic abuse.

Those receiving support included a homeless 20-year-old mother sleeping on sofas with her baby.

People can donate directly to the charity via JustGiving.