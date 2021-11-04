Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Fife

Fife Gingerbread launches its annual heat and eat campaign to give families a merry Christmas

By Claire Warrender
November 4 2021, 7.20am
Fife Gingerbread mascot, Gingey, launches the campaign.

Fife Gingerbread has launched its annual heat and eat campaign to ensure children have warm homes and full tummies this Christmas.

People are urged to come up with fundraising ideas for the Glenrothes-based charity, which supports lone parents and vulnerable families.

The appeal is live now.

Last year’s appeal raised a whopping £24,000 – more than double the £10,000 target.

And this allowed Fife Gingerbread to help 114 families, including 212 children and young people.

Organisers hope there will be a similar response for 2021 so all families in Fife can enjoy a happy Christmas.

Strategic manager Laura Millar said no child should go without the basics.

“As a community we can show we care and help those who need it most,” she said.

Food, fuel and presents

All money raised through the appeal ensures families have safe, warm and healthy homes.

As well as providing toys and other Christmas presents, funds are used to buy healthy food.

Various fundraising ideas have been suggested.

And some cash goes towards fuel bills so youngsters are cosy over the festive period and beyond.

Laura said last year’s response was incredible.

“We were thrilled to share some of the donations with Fife Women’s Aid, Methilhill Children’s Community Initiative and Fife Migrants’ Forum,” she said.

“We’d love you to get involved and make this a happy Christmas and a great 2022 for families in Fife.”

Fife Gingerbread fundraising ideas

Some of the fundraising ideas include sharing the JustGiving appeal on social media or donating to the appeal instead of sending Christmas cards.

And other suggestions involve collection envelopes at Christmas parties or wearing funny hats in return for donations.

“We are committed to continuing to raise awareness of the issues affecting lone parents and families in need,” said Laura.

“The inequalities that their children and young people face have been exacerbated through the pandemic.”

Last year, Fife Gingerbread said Covid restrictions had made life more difficult for families struggling with debt, family breakdown and domestic abuse.

Those receiving support included a homeless 20-year-old mother sleeping on sofas with her baby.

People can donate directly to the charity via JustGiving.

