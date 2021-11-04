Strike action at SRUC in Cupar called off after new pay offer to EIS members

Strike action in a dispute over pay at a Fife college has been called off after workers were given a new offer.

Staff at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), including at its Elmwood campus in Cupar, were planning to strike once a week until Christmas on alternate days.

At Elmwood, more than half of its teaching staff were involved.

It centred on a claim from the EIS union that some workers were being given less money than lecturers in other further and higher education settings, along with the date that any deal would be backdated to.

But EIS members will now be asked to consider a deal that has been reached between SRUC and the union, with the strike action called to a halt.

In a joint statement, Wayne Powell, SRUC principal and chief executive, and Larry Flanagan, EIS general secretary, said: “SRUC needs to lead the way as an enterprise HEI at the heart of the natural economy.

“A fair and equitable pay and grading system and harmonised terms and conditions are key to unlocking the organisation’s potential and creating the conditions for growth.

“Both SRUC and EIS also recognise that nothing is more important than the welfare of colleagues and students and we are pleased to be able to have reached a proposed agreement on this important matter and to ensure that full teaching capacity can resume.

“We are delighted to have been able to ‘reset’ our relationship and we look forward to working together on this new era of understanding and co-operation.”