Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Strike action at SRUC in Cupar called off after new pay offer to EIS members

By Emma Duncan
November 4 2021, 7.29am
Staff on the picket line at SRUC in Fife
Staff at SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar, Fife, during strike action last month

Strike action in a dispute over pay at a Fife college has been called off after workers were given a new offer.

Staff at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), including at its Elmwood campus in Cupar, were planning to strike once a week until Christmas on alternate days.

At Elmwood, more than half of its teaching staff were involved.

It centred on a claim from the EIS union that some workers were being given less money than lecturers in other further and higher education settings, along with the date that any deal would be backdated to.

But EIS members will now be asked to consider a deal that has been reached between SRUC and the union, with the strike action called to a halt.

General view of the SRUC campus in Cupar
The SRUC’s Elmwood campus in Cupar. Image: Google Street View.

In a joint statement, Wayne Powell, SRUC principal and chief executive, and Larry Flanagan, EIS general secretary, said: “SRUC needs to lead the way as an enterprise HEI at the heart of the natural economy.

“A fair and equitable pay and grading system and harmonised terms and conditions are key to unlocking the organisation’s potential and creating the conditions for growth.

“Both SRUC and EIS also recognise that nothing is more important than the welfare of colleagues and students and we are pleased to be able to have reached a proposed agreement on this important matter and to ensure that full teaching capacity can resume.

“We are delighted to have been able to ‘reset’ our relationship and we look forward to working together on this new era of understanding and co-operation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier