20 photos showcasing Buckhaven bonfire extravaganza as thousands revel at fireworks display

By Katherine Ferries
November 7 2021, 11.52am Updated: November 7 2021, 12.20pm

Thousands of revellers enjoyed an incredible fireworks display in Buckhaven after Fife Council backed the popular event.

The local authority put aside £5,000 to ensure the fireworks display went ahead for the first time since 2019.

All photos by Steve Brown.

Walsh/Nisbet Family from Buckhaven with kids Aadyn, Keiran, Jack and Maci
Lindsay Stewart battles Connor Stewart  with Light wands both from kirkcaldy
Dean Allan, Jenna Young and Jayden from Buckhaven
Ashley Stewart with Jaxon Stewart from Denbeath
Budding circus performers on the bungee trampoline
Parents Craig & Gillian with kids Jorji and Harris from Kennoway
Floyd Fairful from Leven on the bumper cars
The bumper cars were great fun for all
Layson Barclay from East Wemyss on the bumper cars
Kids battle on the bumper cars
Having fun on the bumper cars
The fireworks show entertains thousands of attendees
Crowds enjoy the firework display
Happy family enjoy the fireworks
Rudi Clark and Aaron Hutchison from Kirkcaldy
Paisley Simpson with Dad David at Buckhaven Fireworks Display
Paisley Simpson enjoys the firework show
The bonfire being lit
The raging flames of the bonfire
Crowds silhouetted against the raging flames of the bonfire

