20 photos showcasing Buckhaven bonfire extravaganza as thousands revel at fireworks display By Katherine Ferries November 7 2021, 11.52am Updated: November 7 2021, 12.20pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Thousands of revellers enjoyed an incredible fireworks display in Buckhaven after Fife Council backed the popular event. The local authority put aside £5,000 to ensure the fireworks display went ahead for the first time since 2019. All photos by Steve Brown. Walsh/Nisbet Family from Buckhaven with kids Aadyn, Keiran, Jack and Maci Lindsay Stewart battles Connor Stewart with Light wands both from kirkcaldy Dean Allan, Jenna Young and Jayden from Buckhaven Ashley Stewart with Jaxon Stewart from Denbeath Budding circus performers on the bungee trampoline Parents Craig & Gillian with kids Jorji and Harris from Kennoway Floyd Fairful from Leven on the bumper cars The bumper cars were great fun for all Layson Barclay from East Wemyss on the bumper cars Kids battle on the bumper cars Having fun on the bumper cars The fireworks show entertains thousands of attendees Crowds enjoy the firework display Happy family enjoy the fireworks Rudi Clark and Aaron Hutchison from Kirkcaldy Paisley Simpson with Dad David at Buckhaven Fireworks Display Paisley Simpson enjoys the firework show The bonfire being lit The raging flames of the bonfire Crowds silhouetted against the raging flames of the bonfire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close