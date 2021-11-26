Let there be lights: Kirkcaldy’s festive season saved with new Christmas lights

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kirkcaldy’s Christmas is saved with news the town’s festive lights will go up after all.

There were fears the High Street would be left in darkness amid concerns for public safety.

Fife Council officers discovered this week the old lights weren’t up to scratch, with issues over wiring and the fixings used to hang them up.

But it has now been confirmed the High Street WILL be bathed in Christmas cheer as usual this year.

And not only will there be some brand new Christmas lights, but festive projectors will add even more seasonal joy.

These will create Christmassy pictures on some of the High Street buildings.

The news follows the signing of a last-minute contract with a specialist lighting company.

And it means the lights will go up in early December.

Councillors and council officers are breathing a sigh of relief after pulling out all the stops to give Kirkcaldy the season it deserves.

‘Kirkcaldy will shine brightly this year’

Labour councillor Neil Crooks said: “I am delighted to announce that the hard work of Fife Council officers has finally paid dividends.

“The Christmas lights in Kirkcaldy town centre will shine brightly this year.”

Mr Crooks said officers had dealt with a “particularly difficult and challenging project” and delivered a positive outcome.

For the last 10 years Kirkcaldy’s Christmas lights were the responsibility of town centre management company Kirkcaldy4All.

It wound up last year and the council took over.

The Covid pandemic meant the lights didn’t go up last year and the safety concerns were only revealed recently.

Mr Crooks added: “Work has been taking place behind the scenes for some time to assess the fixings and lighting.

“We are pleased to be working with Blachere Illuminations for this year’s festive lighting.”

‘Scrooge and Bah Humbug’

Kirkcaldy SNP MSP David Torrance had earlier slammed the lack of lights as “shambolic”.

He said it was not acceptable that Scotland’s 11th largest town was facing the prospect of a festive season without lights.

And he added: “The switching on of Kirkcaldy’s lights has traditionally been one of the main events on the festive calendar.

“It now seems as if Christmas has been cancelled in Kirkcaldy and is reminiscent of Scrooge and Bah Humbug!”

However, he was delighted to hear the situation had been sorted.

“They’ve obviously pulled out all the stops and I’m really pleased to hear the lights will go on,” he said.

Christmas in Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy’s festive season gets under way this weekend with the arrival of Santa at The Mercat.

He will take up residence in his grotto before the traditional lantern parade begins at 3.30pm.

This year it starts from the Kings Theatre.

The Mercat’s own lights will be switched on at 4pm by the cast of this year’s panto, Sleeping Beauty.

Meanwhile, plans for a weekly Christmas market – including mulled wine and an oyster bar – have also been announced.