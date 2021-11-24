Kirkcaldy Christmas market: Plans for oyster bar and mulled wine at new High Street event

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kirkcaldy is launching its first ever Christmas artisan market this year.

Based in the heart of the High Street, it will allow people to do some Christmas shopping while keeping it local.

And visitors will also have the chance to enjoy a range of festive food and drink treats.

The market is the brainchild of Artisan Fridays and Love Oor Lang Toun, who are working together especially for the launch.

They say there is a huge appetite for Christmas festivities in Kirkcaldy.

And they want to prove there is no need to travel to Edinburgh for festive fun.

Louise Canny from Artisan Fridays said: “Nothing says Christmas like a Germanic Christmas market with the smell of mulled wine in the air.”

Mulled wine and an oyster bar at Kirkcaldy Christmas market

To help get shoppers in the mood, The Cupcake Coffee Box will offer mulled wine and other alcoholic beverages.

Other treats on offer will include bratwurst sausages from Jakes Street Food, while Callum C Sinclair Fish has announced an oyster bar and homemade cullen skink.

And live entertainment will add even more festive cheer.

The space between Tolbooth Street and Kirk Wynd will be transformed to make way for the market.

And traffic will instead be diverted down Tolbooth Street.

Louise added: “With festoon lights, giant nutcracker soldiers and more, Kirkcaldy Christmas market will be a magical place to have a day out.”

Katie Carruthers, from Love Oor Lang Toun, is delighted to be involved.

“Last year, due to Covid restrictions, we really missed out on festive activities,” she said.

“So this year, it is time to make up for it.

“Why not make a day of it and do some Christmas shopping while supporting our fantastic independent businesses?”

The Christmas market will be on every Friday in December until Christmas Eve.

However, it’s unknown whether Kirkcaldy’s Christmas lights will go up this year due to safety concerns.