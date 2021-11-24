Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kirkcaldy Christmas market: Plans for oyster bar and mulled wine at new High Street event

By Claire Warrender
November 24 2021, 5.16pm Updated: November 24 2021, 6.07pm
Santa has heard about the new Kirkcaldy Christmas market.

Kirkcaldy is launching its first ever Christmas artisan market this year.

Based in the heart of the High Street, it will allow people to do some Christmas shopping while keeping it local.

And visitors will also have the chance to enjoy a range of festive food and drink treats.

Kirkcaldy Christmas market launches on December 3
The last Christmas celebrations in Kirkcaldy were in 2019.

The market is the brainchild of Artisan Fridays and Love Oor Lang Toun, who are working together especially for the launch.

They say there is a huge appetite for Christmas festivities in Kirkcaldy.

And they want to prove there is no need to travel to Edinburgh for festive fun.

Louise Canny from Artisan Fridays said: “Nothing says Christmas like a Germanic Christmas market with the smell of mulled wine in the air.”

Mulled wine and an oyster bar at Kirkcaldy Christmas market

To help get shoppers in the mood, The Cupcake Coffee Box will offer mulled wine and other alcoholic beverages.

Other treats on offer will include bratwurst sausages from Jakes Street Food, while Callum C Sinclair Fish has announced an oyster bar and homemade cullen skink.

And live entertainment will add even more festive cheer.

Louise Canny helped organise Kirkcaldy Christmas market
Louise Canny helped organise the Kirkcaldy Christmas market.

The space between Tolbooth Street and Kirk Wynd will be transformed to make way for the market.

And traffic will instead be diverted down Tolbooth Street.

Louise added: “With festoon lights, giant nutcracker soldiers and more, Kirkcaldy Christmas market will be a magical place to have a day out.”

Katie Carruthers, from Love Oor Lang Toun, is delighted to be involved.

“Last year, due to Covid restrictions, we really missed out on festive activities,” she said.

“So this year, it is time to make up for it.

“Why not make a day of it and do some Christmas shopping while supporting our fantastic independent businesses?”

The Christmas market will be on every Friday in December until Christmas Eve.

However, it’s unknown whether Kirkcaldy’s Christmas lights will go up this year due to safety concerns.

