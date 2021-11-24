Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee property developer reveals flats plan for city centre warehouse site

By James Simpson
November 24 2021, 5.30pm Updated: November 24 2021, 5.49pm
Simon Hayter at the Trades Lane site.
A Dundee property developer has revealed plans to transform a derelict city centre warehouse into flats.

Simon Hayter wants to demolish the former HM Brand building on Trades Lane and build 30 homes.

Simon, of Hayter Homes, has teamed up with AWT Property Group on putting together proposals for the site.

A planning application was lodged to transform the “eyesore” Trades Lane building back in 2018 but the old warehouse remains standing.

The warehouse on Trades Lane remains standing.

Simon, 33, says plans for an e-sports arena at the nearby Waterfront and the imminent arrival of the Eden Project are major factors in wanting to redevelop the site.

He said: “The site has been sold with planning approval and we’re delighted to have now acquired it.

“We made our first inquiries in May regarding the unit and we should have it in our possession hopefully in four weeks’ time.

Waterfront a ‘major attraction’

“Dundee has been underinvested in in the past but the arrival of the Eden Project and transformation of the Waterfront as a whole has been a major attraction for us.

“We are looking to change the plans slightly from the original proposals and increase the number of flats.

“There would be 30 apartments on site and one commercial unit. This is my first development so it’s all a bit surreal given the size.

“As soon as we put a spade in the ground it will all become a bit more real.”

Simon, who grew up in Menzieshill, says if changes to the planning permission are secured, he hopes to complete the project in 12 to 18 months.

He added: “We could essentially start the demolition process as a demolition order has already been granted as part of the original plans.

Dundee ‘screaming out’ for investment

“We obviously have some changes to the plans to sort through which could take some time.

“I’m delighted to be back in my home city playing a part in the transformation.

Dundee has been screaming out for the level of investment we have seen in recent months and we can’t wait to transform this building.”

