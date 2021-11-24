Dundee property developer reveals flats plan for city centre warehouse site

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee property developer has revealed plans to transform a derelict city centre warehouse into flats.

Simon Hayter wants to demolish the former HM Brand building on Trades Lane and build 30 homes.

Simon, of Hayter Homes, has teamed up with AWT Property Group on putting together proposals for the site.

A planning application was lodged to transform the “eyesore” Trades Lane building back in 2018 but the old warehouse remains standing.

Simon, 33, says plans for an e-sports arena at the nearby Waterfront and the imminent arrival of the Eden Project are major factors in wanting to redevelop the site.

He said: “The site has been sold with planning approval and we’re delighted to have now acquired it.

“We made our first inquiries in May regarding the unit and we should have it in our possession hopefully in four weeks’ time.

Waterfront a ‘major attraction’

“Dundee has been underinvested in in the past but the arrival of the Eden Project and transformation of the Waterfront as a whole has been a major attraction for us.

“We are looking to change the plans slightly from the original proposals and increase the number of flats.

“There would be 30 apartments on site and one commercial unit. This is my first development so it’s all a bit surreal given the size.

“As soon as we put a spade in the ground it will all become a bit more real.”

Simon, who grew up in Menzieshill, says if changes to the planning permission are secured, he hopes to complete the project in 12 to 18 months.

He added: “We could essentially start the demolition process as a demolition order has already been granted as part of the original plans.

Dundee ‘screaming out’ for investment

“We obviously have some changes to the plans to sort through which could take some time.

“I’m delighted to be back in my home city playing a part in the transformation.

“Dundee has been screaming out for the level of investment we have seen in recent months and we can’t wait to transform this building.”