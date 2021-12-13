Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Community Champion: Fife mouth cancer ambassador Barbara Boyd is ‘a force to be reckoned with’

By Claire Warrender
December 13 2021, 7.20am Updated: December 13 2021, 9.27am

Kirkcaldy woman Barbara Boyd thought she had cut her mouth on a crisp.

But three months later she received the devastating news the lump on her tongue was mouth cancer.

Community champion

Gruelling treatment followed and she had to learn to speak and eat again.

But despite her ordeal, Barbara refuses to feel sorry for herself.

Instead, she is helping others by raising awareness of the disease across Scotland.

The 63-year-old is now an ambassador for the charity Let’s Talk About Mouth Cancer, where’s she’s described as “a force to be reckoned with”.

And she has one message for everyone reading this: “When you clean your teeth, mind check your mooth.”

Sixth most common cancer

Mouth cancer is the sixth most common cancer in the world and is on the rise in the UK.

Yet Barbara had never heard of it until she was diagnosed in 2018.

The former PE teacher had always been fit and healthy.

She didn’t smoke and drank only the occasional glass of wine so wasn’t in a high risk category.

Barbara makes a cup of tea at home in Kirkcaldy. Picture Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

And that may have been part of the reason why it took so long to diagnose her.

“I thought I had an ulcer on my gum and made three visits to the dentist and one to the doctor,” she said.

“When I eventually mentioned it to a practice nurse she was the first to look at it with a torch. It turned out there was something on my tongue.”

Barbara had part of her tongue removed five weeks later.

“I couldn’t speak or swallow and the eating nurse said you start from scratch.

“It’s like being a baby – you learn to speak, you learn to swallow and you learn to chew.”

Further treatment followed, including a neck dissection during which Barbara’s lymph nodes were drained to prevent the cancer spreading.

Raising awareness in the community

Barbara, formerly from Kelty, finally got the all clear in July 2019 and that’s when she discovered Let’s Talk About Mouth Cancer.

“I became a patient champion and I’m now a trustee of the charity,” she said.

“I’ve been to all sorts of conferences on behalf of the organisation. There’s all these professors and then there’s wee Barbara Boyd.”

Mouth cancer ambassador Barbara in her garden. PictureKim Cessford / DCT Media.

She added: “Before Covid, I did a conference in Dundee with student dentists.

“It was the first time they’d heard a patient speaking about their experience and I didn’t get much lunch that day because everybody wanted to speak to me.”

On top of that, Barbara took it upon herself to visit a number of Fife dentists to ensure they were aware of mouth cancer.

And then she set about raising awareness in the community.

She plans to talk to youth groups and at community centres to ensure everyone knows how to check their mouths.

“Once I’ve finished doing this area, I’ll spread the word all over Scotland,” she said.

Scottish Parliament action

Barbara has also worked with NHS Fife on an awareness-raising campaign.

And her efforts were rewarded during Mouth Cancer Action Month in November, when Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance praised her in the Scottish Parliament.

During a debate, he highlighted the risk factors and called for more to be done to encourage self examination and improve prognosis.

Nine out of 10 cases of mouth cancer are attributed to lifestyle factors such as smoking or drinking alcohol.

In fact, smoking and drinking alcohol together can make mouth cancer 30 times more likely.

Other contributing factors include a poor diet low in fruit and vegetables and poor oral hygiene.

Further information is available here.

If you would like to nominate a community champion, please email community@thecourier.co.uk