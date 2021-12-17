Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife pensioners left speechless after mystery diner picks up bill for Christmas meal

By Neil Henderson
December 17 2021, 5.03pm Updated: December 17 2021, 5.50pm
The mystery diner surprised Glenrothes couple Joyce and Norman O'Malley with the kind gesture.

Christmas came early for a Glenrothes couple after a kind-hearted mystery diner secretly picked up the bill for their festive meal.

Pensioners Joyce and Norman O’Malley, from Tanshall, were out enjoying an evening together on Wednesday in the run up to the big day.

However, they had no idea about the “lovely gesture” to come.

The couple are regular visitors to the local Brewers Fayre restaurant at Bankhead.

They went to settle their bill after enjoying their three-course festive meal only to learn  their payment had been declined.

Glenrothes couple Norman and Joyce O’Malley said they were left speechless by the kind gesture.

Their concern soon turned to joy however when staff informed that a mystery man had already picked up the tab.

Norman said he was “flabbergasted” after he heard what happened.

The Brewers Fayre restaurant in Glenrothes where the kind-hearted mystery diner picked up the pensioner’s bill.

“I couldn’t believe it and thought at first it must be a mistake or a wind up,” Norman said.

“But staff refused my credit card and told me a mystery man had paid for our bill without telling us.

‘Lovely gesture’

“It’s such a lovely gesture, were were flabbergasted by it.

“All I know is the gentleman sat a couple of tables away from us and was with his young son.

“Like us, he was just enjoying his meal and we never even spoke to each other.

“I wouldn’t even recognise him again if I met him again but if I ever did I’d shake his hand and say a big thank you.

“Given all the difficulty everyone has and is facing at the moment it’s just heart-warming to to know someone would do such a kind thing without even mentioning it.”

A staff member at the Bankhead Gate restaurant in Glenrothes confirmed the mystery payer had indeed picked up the bill for the unsuspecting couple.

Mystery diner

“The customer had approached staff when settling his own bill asking to cover the cost of the couple’s meal too,” she added.

“He asked to pay for the other table where the couple were sitting but made a point of not wanting it mentioned to them.”

Norman said  he has already joked with staff about the couple’s next visit.

“I told them I’d be disappointed if we don’t get the same treatment next week after something so special this time,” he said.

Do you know the mystery benefactor? Email us at livenews@thecourier.co.uk

