Fife pensioners left speechless after mystery diner picks up bill for Christmas meal

Christmas came early for a Glenrothes couple after a kind-hearted mystery diner secretly picked up the bill for their festive meal.

Pensioners Joyce and Norman O’Malley, from Tanshall, were out enjoying an evening together on Wednesday in the run up to the big day.

However, they had no idea about the “lovely gesture” to come.

The couple are regular visitors to the local Brewers Fayre restaurant at Bankhead.

They went to settle their bill after enjoying their three-course festive meal only to learn their payment had been declined.

Their concern soon turned to joy however when staff informed that a mystery man had already picked up the tab.

Norman said he was “flabbergasted” after he heard what happened.

“I couldn’t believe it and thought at first it must be a mistake or a wind up,” Norman said.

“But staff refused my credit card and told me a mystery man had paid for our bill without telling us.

‘Lovely gesture’

“It’s such a lovely gesture, were were flabbergasted by it.

“All I know is the gentleman sat a couple of tables away from us and was with his young son.

“Like us, he was just enjoying his meal and we never even spoke to each other.

“I wouldn’t even recognise him again if I met him again but if I ever did I’d shake his hand and say a big thank you.

“Given all the difficulty everyone has and is facing at the moment it’s just heart-warming to to know someone would do such a kind thing without even mentioning it.”

A staff member at the Bankhead Gate restaurant in Glenrothes confirmed the mystery payer had indeed picked up the bill for the unsuspecting couple.

Mystery diner

“The customer had approached staff when settling his own bill asking to cover the cost of the couple’s meal too,” she added.

“He asked to pay for the other table where the couple were sitting but made a point of not wanting it mentioned to them.”

Norman said he has already joked with staff about the couple’s next visit.

“I told them I’d be disappointed if we don’t get the same treatment next week after something so special this time,” he said.

