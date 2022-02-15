Hunt for thieves after ‘high value theft’ of van and tools from Kelty street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hunt for thieves after ‘high value theft’ of van and tools from Kelty street

By Neil Henderson
February 15 2022, 1.53pm Updated: February 15 2022, 2.31pm
The hunt is on to catch thieves who made off with a van and tools which police have described as a “high value theft”.

Thieves stuck in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a property in Great North Road in Kelty.

A silver Renault van as well as numerous tools were stolen.

The incident is thought to have occurred between 12.30am and 2am.

Officers investigating the incident have yet to establish the full value of the items taken but have described it is a “high value theft”.

The have also now posted a public appeal on social media in a bid to catch those responsible.

It read: “Between 12.30am and 2am on February 14 a Silver Renault Van was stolen from a property in Kelty.

“Numerous tools were also taken.

“If anyone has any information please 101 quoting reference number 0580 of Feb 14.”

