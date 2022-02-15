Hunt for thieves after ‘high value theft’ of van and tools from Kelty street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The hunt is on to catch thieves who made off with a van and tools which police have described as a “high value theft”.

Thieves stuck in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a property in Great North Road in Kelty.

A silver Renault van as well as numerous tools were stolen.

The incident is thought to have occurred between 12.30am and 2am.

Officers investigating the incident have yet to establish the full value of the items taken but have described it is a “high value theft”.

☎️ Request For Information ☎️ Between 0030 hours and 0200 hours on 14th February a Silver Renault Van was stolen from a property in Kelty. Numerous tools were also taken. If anyone has any information please 📞101 quoting reference number 0580 of 14th Feb.#OpPrinciple pic.twitter.com/4Bv8j0quUK — Cowdenbeath Police (@CowdenbeathPol) February 15, 2022

The have also now posted a public appeal on social media in a bid to catch those responsible.

It read: “Between 12.30am and 2am on February 14 a Silver Renault Van was stolen from a property in Kelty.

“Numerous tools were also taken.

“If anyone has any information please 101 quoting reference number 0580 of Feb 14.”