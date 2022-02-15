Drunken Fife man apologises for climbing into unattended police car with his takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drunken Fife man apologises for climbing into unattended police car with his takeaway

By Jamie McKenzie
February 15 2022, 2.00pm Updated: February 15 2022, 2.34pm
Police cars
Mullen climbed into a police car and sounded the horn.

A drunken Fife man who climbed into a police car with his takeaway and pressed the horn, before assaulting two officers, has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Henry Mullen entered the marked vehicle in Dunfermline town centre, while two officers were dealing with a separate incident nearby.

Mullen later threatened to kill the officers after they moved him on from a nearby pub.

After the 38-year-old was arrested, he lashed out, kicking one officer and spitting in the face of another.

‘Can’t take a joke’

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told Dunfermline Sheriff Court that police were a short distance from their car when Mullen clambered inside, with takeaway in hand.

Mr McDermid said the two officers went to the junction of Bridge Street and the High Street in relation to a mental health incident, not involving Mullen, and briefly left their marked police car to try and get an exact location for the call.

Both officers then heard the horn of their car sounding and saw the accused crawling out of the passenger seat side.

Mr McDermid said the officers approached Mullen, who was “visibly intoxicated, slurring his words and holding a bag of takeaway food.”

One of the officers told Mullen to leave the area so they could attend their original call but he replied that they “can’t take a joke” and “there’s a reason why you’re all hated”.

Police assault

The fiscal depute said a short time later Mullen was seen causing issues outside Tappie Toories pub and the officers arrested him, while others took over their original call.

As they walked him to the police car he attacked the two constables.

At Dunfermline police station, Mullen calmed down and apologised to the officers, stating he “had had too much to drink”.

Mullen, of Blamey Crescent in Cowdenbeath, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner in Dunfermline’s Bridge Street and High Street on various occasions on June 15.

He further admitted assaulting one police officer by kicking him on the leg and another by spitting in his eye and cheek.

Mullen appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday for sentencing and Sheriff Susan Duff imposed a community payback order of 100 hours.

Defence solicitor Gordon Martin said his client was unable to say why he behaved in this way but acknowledged he had clearly drunk too much alcohol.

