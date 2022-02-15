Stirling Albion v Forfar Athletic game ON despite images showing rain-soaked surface

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stirling Albion v Forfar Athletic game ON despite images showing rain-soaked surface

By Scott Lorimer
February 15 2022, 2.37pm
Forthbank has passed a pitch inspection despite images showing the rain-soaked surface.
Forfar Athletic’s trip to Stirling Albion is ON despite pictures showing a sodden Forthbank surface.

Images shared from the Bino’s Chairman Stuart Brown on social media show large areas of the pitch covered in puddles.

However, after a 2pm inspection, an official deemed the pitch playable and the game goes ahead as planned with a 7.45pm kick off.

“[The surface] is not great,” a source told The Courier. “But the referee has deemed the pitch technically playable.”

 

More rain is forecast throughout the day and into the evening in the Central Belt but the surface has been given the green light.

Forfar will go into the clash with a depleted squad hit by Covid and injuries.

The Loon’s clash against Cowdenbeath on Saturday was called off after at their request with boss Gary Irvine unable to field a side.

The squad will now look to get a result against a Stirling side who have not played a home game in over a month.

Their last match in front of their own fans was a 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts on January 8.

Gary Irvine may seek another addition as Forfar boss faces anxious wait to see if Covid-hit squad will be ready for Stirling clash

