Stirling Albion v Forfar Athletic game ON despite images showing rain-soaked surface

Forfar Athletic’s trip to Stirling Albion is ON despite pictures showing a sodden Forthbank surface.

Images shared from the Bino’s Chairman Stuart Brown on social media show large areas of the pitch covered in puddles.

However, after a 2pm inspection, an official deemed the pitch playable and the game goes ahead as planned with a 7.45pm kick off.

“[The surface] is not great,” a source told The Courier. “But the referee has deemed the pitch technically playable.”

Not looking great following torrential overnight rain for @Stirling_Albion v @ForfarAthletic Awaiting confirmation from @spfl re pitch inspection timing. Further updates when available. pic.twitter.com/6kPQKqLBW6 — Forthbank News (@forthbank_news) February 15, 2022

More rain is forecast throughout the day and into the evening in the Central Belt but the surface has been given the green light.

Forfar will go into the clash with a depleted squad hit by Covid and injuries.

The Loon’s clash against Cowdenbeath on Saturday was called off after at their request with boss Gary Irvine unable to field a side.

The squad will now look to get a result against a Stirling side who have not played a home game in over a month.

Their last match in front of their own fans was a 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts on January 8.