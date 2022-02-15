Joel Nouble: I check Arbroath score after every Livingston game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Joel Nouble: I check Arbroath score after every Livingston game

By Scott Lorimer
February 15 2022, 2.50pm
Joel Nouble still keeps tabs on how Arbroath are doing.
Joel Nouble still keeps tabs on how Arbroath are doing.

Arbroath hero Joel Nouble says he still looks out for the Lichties’ score after every game for Livingston.

The striker was on loan at Gayfield earlier in the season and proved a smash hit on and off the field in 23 appearances.

Nouble was back at the club on Sunday as part of the BBC’s team for the weekend Scottish Cup coverage of the Lichties’ defeat to Hibs.

Although it wasn’t to be against the Premiership side, the Livi forward still has high hopes for Arbroath as they continue to push for the Championship title.

Joel Nouble celebrates with teammates in one of his last games for Arbroath.
Joel Nouble celebrates with teammates in one of his last games for Arbroath.

Asked whether he thinks his former teammates can go the distance, he replied: “I’m confident.

“I still speak to a lot of the boys and after every game with Livingston I still check my phone straight away to see how Arbroath are doing.

“I fancy us [Arbroath] against any team, hopefully we can continue to perform.

“The fans have treated me so well. Even when I was playing and coming back, they treat me so well.

“I love coming back, I feel loved and wanted here.”

Punditry debut

Nouble made his punditry debut at the weekend alongside St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon and BBC presenter Amy Irons at Gayfield.

The 26-year-old still has a lot of playing days ahead of him but admits he’s like to do more in front of the camera after getting a first taste on Sunday.

“It was different,” he told Courier Sport. “You watch people on TV and you think ‘that must be easy’ but I enjoyed it.

“It was my first time doing it. I don’t know how my performance was, I’ll have to check my phone and see the messages I get.

“You never know. I love football so doing that, watching games and talking about it, would be a great job. Maybe further down the line.

“Some of the boys saw me when they were doing their warm up and looked at me like ‘there’s no chance you’re doing punditry?’

“I messaged them before wishing them all the best.”

Joel Nouble eyes end of season Gayfield return to collect Arbroath Championship winners’ medal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier