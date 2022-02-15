Joel Nouble: I check Arbroath score after every Livingston game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath hero Joel Nouble says he still looks out for the Lichties’ score after every game for Livingston.

The striker was on loan at Gayfield earlier in the season and proved a smash hit on and off the field in 23 appearances.

Nouble was back at the club on Sunday as part of the BBC’s team for the weekend Scottish Cup coverage of the Lichties’ defeat to Hibs.

Although it wasn’t to be against the Premiership side, the Livi forward still has high hopes for Arbroath as they continue to push for the Championship title.

Asked whether he thinks his former teammates can go the distance, he replied: “I’m confident.

“I still speak to a lot of the boys and after every game with Livingston I still check my phone straight away to see how Arbroath are doing.

“I fancy us [Arbroath] against any team, hopefully we can continue to perform.

“The fans have treated me so well. Even when I was playing and coming back, they treat me so well.

“I love coming back, I feel loved and wanted here.”

Punditry debut

Nouble made his punditry debut at the weekend alongside St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon and BBC presenter Amy Irons at Gayfield.

The 26-year-old still has a lot of playing days ahead of him but admits he’s like to do more in front of the camera after getting a first taste on Sunday.

“It was different,” he told Courier Sport. “You watch people on TV and you think ‘that must be easy’ but I enjoyed it.

“It was my first time doing it. I don’t know how my performance was, I’ll have to check my phone and see the messages I get.

“You never know. I love football so doing that, watching games and talking about it, would be a great job. Maybe further down the line.

“Some of the boys saw me when they were doing their warm up and looked at me like ‘there’s no chance you’re doing punditry?’

“I messaged them before wishing them all the best.”