The Fife Show: What to expect from this weekend’s 200th anniversary event near Cupar

The Fife Show celebrates its 200th anniversary when it returns this weekend after a two-year absence.

Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the agricultural extravaganza, near Cupar, on Saturday.

And organisers are gearing up for a spectacular event.

The Fife Show has been a fixture on the agricultural calendar since 1821, and is one of the biggest events of its type in Scotland.

It should have celebrated its bi-centenary last year but Covid restrictions meant it was cancelled for the second year running.

Show secretary Elaine Miller said everyone was excited to finally get going.

“It’s great to be back,” she said.

“The showground is taking shape and it looks as though we’re in for a nice day weather-wise.

“It’s not just one of the biggest shows, it’s one of the earliest and it kicks the season off in the area.”

From ferret racing to rides: There’s loads to enjoy at the Fife Show

The show brings farming and the community together with a mixture of livestock and family fun.

It takes place at Kinloss House, Cupar, and runs from 8.30am to 5pm.

This year will include a time tunnel detailing the history of the Fife Show.

And there are all the usual showing classes for cattle, sheep, horses and pets.

Other activities include demonstrations of falconry, ferret racing and gundogs, as well as a chance to have a go at fly fishing.

Entries will also be taken for a pet show, with classes for hamsters, rabbits, guinea pics and any other pet people want to bring.

And young farmers will compete in a tug o’ war.

Meanwhile, a kids’ countryside tent has family activities all day, and there will be displays of craft, home produce and vintage tractors.

Archers and swordsmen will demonstrate their skills.

But if you’re more of a thrill-seeker, there will be rides and amusements.

Musical entertainment will come from Cupar and District Pipe Band.

Tickets, food and car parking

Online ticket sales are now closed but tickets can be bought at the gate for £20.

Under 14s get in free.

Visitors are given a wristband which allows them to leave the showground and return as often as they like.

Free parking is available a short walk from the site and those with a blue badge will be directed to disabled parking.

Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead.

Elaine said there are loads of refreshments on offer throughout the day.

She said: “There are lots of stalls, some of them local, selling all manner of food and drink.

“We want people to go home full.”