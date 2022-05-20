The Fife Show: What to expect from this weekend’s 200th anniversary event near Cupar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

The Fife Show: What to expect from this weekend’s 200th anniversary event near Cupar

By Claire Warrender
May 20 2022, 4.05pm
The Fife Show celebrates its anniversary
The Fife shows has animals, vehicles and plenty of family entertainment.

The Fife Show celebrates its 200th anniversary when it returns this weekend after a two-year absence.

Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the agricultural extravaganza, near Cupar, on Saturday.

And organisers are gearing up for a spectacular event.

Some mallard ducks enjoy the 2019 show, the last one before Covid.

The Fife Show has been a fixture on the agricultural calendar since 1821, and is one of the biggest events of its type in Scotland.

It should have celebrated its bi-centenary last year but Covid restrictions meant it was cancelled for the second year running.

Show secretary Elaine Miller said everyone was excited to finally get going.

“It’s great to be back,” she said.

“The showground is taking shape and it looks as though we’re in for a nice day weather-wise.

“It’s not just one of the biggest shows, it’s one of the earliest and it kicks the season off in the area.”

From ferret racing to rides: There’s loads to enjoy at the Fife Show

The show brings farming and the community together with a mixture of livestock and family fun.

It takes place at Kinloss House, Cupar, and runs from 8.30am to 5pm.

This year will include a time tunnel detailing the history of the Fife Show.

And there are all the usual showing classes for cattle, sheep, horses and pets.

Animal classes at The Fife Show, near Cupar, include sheep.

Other activities include demonstrations of falconry, ferret racing and gundogs, as well as a chance to have a go at fly fishing.

Entries will also be taken for a pet show, with classes for hamsters, rabbits, guinea pics and any other pet people want to bring.

And young farmers will compete in a tug o’ war.

Meanwhile, a kids’ countryside tent has family activities all day, and there will be displays of craft, home produce and vintage tractors.

Archers and swordsmen will demonstrate their skills.

But if you’re more of a thrill-seeker, there will be rides and amusements.

Musical entertainment will come from Cupar and District Pipe Band.

Tickets, food and car parking

Online ticket sales are now closed but tickets can be bought at the gate for £20.

Under 14s get in free.

Visitors are given a wristband which allows them to leave the showground and return as often as they like.

Free parking is available a short walk from the site and those with a blue badge will be directed to disabled parking.

Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead.

Elaine said there are loads of refreshments on offer throughout the day.

She said: “There are lots of stalls, some of them local, selling all manner of food and drink.

“We want people to go home full.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]