Fife Show to return after two-year absence with 200th anniversary celebration

One of the most popular agricultural events in the country will celebrate its 200th anniversary when it returns in May after a two-year absence.

The Fife Show has been a fixture on the agricultural calendar since 1821, and often attracts more than 8,000 visitors.

The show should have celebrated its bi-centenary last year but Covid restrictions forced its cancellation for the second year running.

However, organisers are looking forward to showcasing their 200-years project when they return to Kinloss, near Cupar, on May 21.

This will involve a time tunnel detailing the history of the show and farming in Fife.

The Fife Show brings farming and communities together with a mix of livestock and family fun.

And this year, Fife Beekeepers, St Andrews Botanic Gardens, Elmwood College and Cupar Bowmen will all put on family-friendly activities.

Cupar and District Pipe Band will also provide entertainment.

And a demonstration area will show off the likes of farriery, sheep shearing and milking.

Rides, amusements, a pet show, food, drink and a kids’ tent also make up the entertainment.

Fife Show 200th anniversary project

Meanwhile, Fife Council has provided £10,000 towards the time tunnel project.

It will include demonstrations and vintage machinery showing the journey of food from field to table.

A main ring display, in conjunction with Fife Vintage Club, will depict 200 years of farming and include everything from handheld implements through horsepower to vintage and modern-day machinery.

Fife Show secretary Elaine Miller is excited to be back.

“It will be great to finally celebrate the 200th anniversary, which should have been last year,” she said.

“We’re still finalising all the details but we’re hoping for a great turnout.”

Tickets for the event are already on sale and available from the Fife Show website.