Fife Show to return after two-year absence with 200th anniversary celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Fife Show to return after two-year absence with 200th anniversary celebration

By Claire Warrender
March 20 2022, 6.00am
A Highland cow showcased at the Fife show
A Highland cow during the grand showcase parade. Picture Wullie Marr.

One of the most popular agricultural events in the country will celebrate its 200th anniversary when it returns in May after a two-year absence.

The Fife Show has been a fixture on the agricultural calendar since 1821, and often attracts more than 8,000 visitors.

The 2019 Fife Show
A sheepdog herds ducks at the 2019 Fife Show. Picture Wullie Marr.

The show should have celebrated its bi-centenary last year but Covid restrictions forced its cancellation for the second year running.

However, organisers are looking forward to showcasing their 200-years project when they return to Kinloss, near Cupar, on May 21.

This will involve a time tunnel detailing the history of the show and farming in Fife.

The Fife Show brings farming and communities together with a mix of livestock and family fun.

Cupar and District Pipe Band at the 2019 Fife Show.
Cupar and District Pipe Band will be at the Fife Show 200th anniversary event. Picture Wullie Marr.

And this year, Fife Beekeepers, St Andrews Botanic Gardens, Elmwood College and Cupar Bowmen will all put on family-friendly activities.

Cupar and District Pipe Band will also provide entertainment.

And a demonstration area will show off the likes of farriery, sheep shearing and milking.

Rides, amusements, a pet show, food, drink and a kids’ tent also make up the entertainment.

Fife Show 200th anniversary project

Meanwhile, Fife Council has provided £10,000 towards the time tunnel project.

It will include demonstrations and vintage machinery showing the journey of food from field to table.

A main ring display, in conjunction with Fife Vintage Club, will depict 200 years of farming and include everything from handheld implements through horsepower to vintage and modern-day machinery.

Fife Show secretary Elaine Miller is excited to be back.

“It will be great to finally celebrate the 200th anniversary, which should have been last year,” she said.

“We’re still finalising all the details but we’re hoping for a great turnout.”

Tickets for the event are already on sale and available from the Fife Show website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]