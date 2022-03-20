From founder’s bedroom to £700m auction for Fife software firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
From founder’s bedroom to £700m auction for Fife software firm

By Ian Forsyth
March 20 2022, 7.44am
Horisk founder Brian Horisk.
Horisk founder Brian Horisk.

A Fife software development consultancy set up in its founder’s bedroom continues to thrive two decades on.

Horisk Leslie Development specialises in developing databases, websites, web applications and mobile apps.

Managing director Brian Horisk had previously worked in IT in publishing and manufacturing before starting the business in 2001.

Mr Horisk, who stays at Torr of Forret, Cupar, reflected on taking the plunge.

He said: “My initial goal was only to make a living – not build a company.

“Taking on our first employee was far more nerve-wracking but once we’d done it once, it became much easier.”

Mr Horisk’s business partner, Iain Leslie, joined in 2004.

‘We punch above our weight,’ says Fife software boss

Now, the team also includes three full-time staff as well as a couple of associates.

Horisk Leslie Development currently has around 30 customers at home and abroad.

The managing director said: “When I started the business, I didn’t imagine gaining the type of customers we currently have.

“We’re a relatively-small company in this sector, but we punch above our weight.

“We’ve been able to prove organisations can trust us not only to deliver their projects, but also maintain them.

“Our customers are increasingly large public-sector organisations – such as Crown Estate Scotland.”

Horisk Leslie developed the web-based bid scoring, analysis and process management platform for the £700m ScotWind seabed rights allocation process.

ScotWind is the mechanism that allows developers to secure areas of seabed for wind farms.

Scottish Procurement and Historic Environment Scotland are also customers.

Brian said: “We work with universities, including the University of St Andrews, Scottish SPCA and private companies. But we still work with local businesses and some of the small companies we started with.”

Future opportunities for Horisk Leslie

Mr Horisk said there is a lot of potential for the business to grow.

He added: “Lots of companies are relying on antiquated systems or cobbled-together spreadsheets – which work, but are inefficient and lead to lots of re-keying and potential for error.”

He said his firm could replace that system with a one which would be more modern and tailored to the firm’s needs.

It would be more user friendly and give management a much better overview of what’s going on.

Brian Horisk hopes his Fife software firm can attract new customers across the UK.

He said there is also scope to widen the firm’s geographical reach too.

“We’ve mostly concentrated on Scottish customers,” he said.

“Now clients are used to working remotely there’s no reason we can’t do the same job throughout the rest of the UK.”

