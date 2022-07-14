Alexander Donnelly: Death of Fife joiner and craftsman at 75

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Alexander Donnelly: Death of Fife joiner and craftsman at 75

By Chris Ferguson
July 14 2022
Alexander Donnelly.
Alexander Donnelly.

Craftsman Alexander Donnelly left his mark in wood across Fife.

The joiner, who developed a passion for carving, created ornamental signs and statues for displays outside pubs across the Kingdom.

One carving of a dog was displayed for many years outside the former Drookit Dug pub in Cupar.

Alexander, known as Alex, who has died aged 75, also made bespoke furniture, kitchens, wall panelling, fireplaces and crafted rocking horses.

Exhibition hopes

His partner, Evelyn, said he had hoped to stage an exhibition of his work but ill health prevented it.

For many years he worked as a joiner on projects around Fife but in the evenings, he retired to his workshop to carve and create.

Sport

He was born and educated in Belfast and worked for a spell at Belfast Ropeworks where he played for the work rugby team.

Alexander came to Fife in 1987, the home of his first wife. The couple had a son and daughter and later divorced.

Building

Alexander began work on construction sites for Rothes Builders before moving to work for Robert Marshall at Hiline Construction of Buckhaven.

For the last 26 years he had been self employed based first in Leven and then in Buckhaven.

He met his partner, Evelyn Walker, while working on a job at Marchmont residential care home in Kirkcaldy, where she was a care worker.

Struggle

When he was in his mid 60s, Alexander suffered a series of strokes. Although he recovered his mobility and his speech was not affected, he gave up carving.

In recent years he had been living with dementia, said Evelyn.

“He used to love carving. I worked evenings and Alex would spend hours in the workshop where he kept hundreds of tools.

“It had been our intention to hold an exhibition of his work but illness overtook our plans,” said Evelyn.

His funeral will take place at Kirkcaldy crematorium on July 22 at 1.30pm.

