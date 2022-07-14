Alexander Donnelly: Death of Fife joiner and craftsman at 75

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craftsman Alexander Donnelly left his mark in wood across Fife.

The joiner, who developed a passion for carving, created ornamental signs and statues for displays outside pubs across the Kingdom.

One carving of a dog was displayed for many years outside the former Drookit Dug pub in Cupar.

Alexander, known as Alex, who has died aged 75, also made bespoke furniture, kitchens, wall panelling, fireplaces and crafted rocking horses.

Exhibition hopes

His partner, Evelyn, said he had hoped to stage an exhibition of his work but ill health prevented it.

For many years he worked as a joiner on projects around Fife but in the evenings, he retired to his workshop to carve and create.

Sport

He was born and educated in Belfast and worked for a spell at Belfast Ropeworks where he played for the work rugby team.

Alexander came to Fife in 1987, the home of his first wife. The couple had a son and daughter and later divorced.

Building

Alexander began work on construction sites for Rothes Builders before moving to work for Robert Marshall at Hiline Construction of Buckhaven.

For the last 26 years he had been self employed based first in Leven and then in Buckhaven.

He met his partner, Evelyn Walker, while working on a job at Marchmont residential care home in Kirkcaldy, where she was a care worker.

Struggle

When he was in his mid 60s, Alexander suffered a series of strokes. Although he recovered his mobility and his speech was not affected, he gave up carving.

In recent years he had been living with dementia, said Evelyn.

“He used to love carving. I worked evenings and Alex would spend hours in the workshop where he kept hundreds of tools.

“It had been our intention to hold an exhibition of his work but illness overtook our plans,” said Evelyn.

His funeral will take place at Kirkcaldy crematorium on July 22 at 1.30pm.