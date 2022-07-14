Brechin Railway: Bid mounted to reverse decision not to go for Levelling Up Fund millions for Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin Railway: Bid mounted to reverse decision not to go for Levelling Up Fund millions for Angus

By Graham Brown
July 14 2022, 10.01am Updated: July 14 2022, 11.26am
Opposition Angus councillors want a special meeting to reconsider the Caley Railway LUF bid. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Opposition Angus councillors want a special meeting to reconsider the Caley Railway LUF bid. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

A bid is being mounted to get Brechin heritage railway’s multi-million pound Levelling Up Fund application back on track.

Last month, Angus councillors voted not to back a Caledonian Railway submission for £18 million of UK government cash.

The railway’s plans include infrastructure, training and tourism initiatives.

It forecast a successful bid could increase Angus tourism spending by £20m in five years.

Caley Railway
Caley Railway has been operating for 40 years. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

But the plan divided councillors, with the casting vote of the Angus Provost deciding the outcome.

Authority leader Beth Whiteside said it would be a “dereliction of duty” to expose the financially-strapped council to the risk of the plans not being delivered in time.

Angus has yet to secure any LUF cash after missing out last year.

Call for special meeting

Now, opposition councillors on the SNP-run authority have asked for a special council meeting to re-consider the Caley bid.

Brechin Independent Jill Scott lodged the request with the council’s legal director on Wednesday.

She’s secured the seven signatures required under council rules to request a special meeting.

Ms Scott believes there is still time for Angus to bid since the funding application portal is yet to open.

Brechin Independent Jill Scott lodged the request for a special meeting.
Brechin Independent Jill Scott lodged the request for a special meeting.

And the railway has scaled back its proposal to seven projects totalling £9.6m.

“I don’t want to say more and put myself in a position of not being able to properly support Caledonian Railway’s bid at a special meeting,” she said.

“But at full council I said I believe the railway is an amazing asset to Brechin and Angus.

“I hope we can find a way of having further full debate on this new proposal.

“Hopefully the chance of millions of pounds of funding coming to Angus is not lost.”

Railway chairman’s confidence in proposal

Caley Railway chairman Jon Gill hopes a special meeting will be the platform to allay any concerns councillors still have.

“I just didn’t feel we had the opportunity to properly address any of the concerns which emerged at the full council meeting,” he said.

“To get ten minutes in a six-hour council meeting is not the proper way to try and lay out an £18m proposal.

“We have no concerns about deliverability or risk.

“I am prepared to answer as many questions for as long as councillors want to ask me them,” he said.

The Caley Railway station at Brechin
The Caley Railway station at Brechin. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Angus opposition group leader Derek Wann said: “We believe there were two factors behind the council’s decision not to support the Caley bid – lack of time and a perception about risk.

“But new evidence and a revised bid have emerged, which should help councillors with any anxiety.

“It also looks like there could be an extension to the process which gives us – and the officers – more time to evaluate strategically critical investment for Angus.

“Time is still of the essence.

“I sincerely hope we can bring the administration with us on this, and we can all do what’s right by this project.”

Petition

Mr Gill revealed the award-winning 40-year-old heritage group is also launching a national petition to try and prevent smaller councils like Angus from losing out.

“The Levelling Up Fund was designed to fix economic differences between different parts of the UK that directly affect people’s lives,” he said.

“But the terms and conditions of grants mean some smaller councils can’t accept the risk associated with the grant, resulting in greater deprivation.

Brechin railway
Steam services are running again at the busy attraction. Pic: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“That’s distorting the process with more grants to affluent areas increasing inequality.

“So in fact it’s having the opposite effect of what it was set up to do.

“We want the UK Government to review the terms and conditions which places all the risks on councils.

“Well-managed projects that may be affected by unpredictable market supply conditions should not be further penalised.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]