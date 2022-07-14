COURIER OPINION: The Open at St Andrews will live up to the hype

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The build-up is finally over and today the real action begins as the 150th Open Championship gets under way.

Scotland’s last player to lift the Claret Jug, Paul Lawrie, had the honour for a second time of playing the opening shot – well before many of us were out of our beds or had had our breakfast.

It is a fitting choice from the R&A given Paul’s incredible contribution to the game.

Both as a player and a mentor of many of this country’s finest young talents.

You only need to look to the Junior Open, which has been contested this week at Monifieth Links and which saw Perthshire’s own Connor Graham emerge as champion, to know the sport in this country is in very good hands.

A strong championship can only enhance Scotland’s already enviable position in the story of world golf.

We trust The Open will live up to the hype.