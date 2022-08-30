Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier

By Chris Ferguson
August 30 2022, 11.30am
Former Courier contributor Allan Bullions.
Former Courier contributor Allan Bullions.

Allan Bullions, one of The Courier’s most frequent contributors, has died aged 84.

Over many years he wrote scores of letters to the editor. His style was concise and consistent and covered topics from politics to health and transport.

Allan was also a regular in the Craigie Column, recalling his childhood in the berry fields of Blairgowrie or his father’s wartime military exploits.

His last letter was published in July with a final word about road signs obscured by foliage.

Mr Bullions’ last letter to The Courier published last month.

Allan had spent his career as an accountant and frequently offered his views on the banking system or public expenditure.

He was the son of Allan and Elizabeth Bullions and was born in London although his formative years were spent in his mother’s native Blairgowrie. His first name was Alexander but he used his middle name, Allan.

Career begins

Allan attended primary school in the town and Blairgowrie High School before training as an accountant with a firm in Dundee.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Morna, and the couple had three of a family; Morna, Alastair and Euan.

He had spells working with British Alcan and then Strathmore Springs in Forfar before being appointed the accountant for the Cumming of Leven department store in the early 1970s.

One of Allan Bullions’ contributions to The Courier’s Craigie Column in 2019.

The family relocated to Fife, bought a house which remained the family home for around half a century.

Allan soon become heavily involved in the Leven community. He joined the Round Table and served as chairman of the north-east Scotland area, then progressed to the Rotary Club.

In his youth he had been an accomplished hockey player and in later life played golf at Lundin Links.

For the last 14 years of his life he had lived with Motor Neurone Disease.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

