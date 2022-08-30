Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Allan Bullions, one of The Courier’s most frequent contributors, has died aged 84.

Over many years he wrote scores of letters to the editor. His style was concise and consistent and covered topics from politics to health and transport.

Allan was also a regular in the Craigie Column, recalling his childhood in the berry fields of Blairgowrie or his father’s wartime military exploits.

His last letter was published in July with a final word about road signs obscured by foliage.

Allan had spent his career as an accountant and frequently offered his views on the banking system or public expenditure.

He was the son of Allan and Elizabeth Bullions and was born in London although his formative years were spent in his mother’s native Blairgowrie. His first name was Alexander but he used his middle name, Allan.

Career begins

Allan attended primary school in the town and Blairgowrie High School before training as an accountant with a firm in Dundee.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Morna, and the couple had three of a family; Morna, Alastair and Euan.

He had spells working with British Alcan and then Strathmore Springs in Forfar before being appointed the accountant for the Cumming of Leven department store in the early 1970s.

The family relocated to Fife, bought a house which remained the family home for around half a century.

Allan soon become heavily involved in the Leven community. He joined the Round Table and served as chairman of the north-east Scotland area, then progressed to the Rotary Club.

In his youth he had been an accomplished hockey player and in later life played golf at Lundin Links.

For the last 14 years of his life he had lived with Motor Neurone Disease.

