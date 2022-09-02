Obituary: Bert Duff, 93, of Falkland was Scottish cycling champion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bert Duff of Falkland, who has died aged 93, was a real Tough of the Track.

He was All Scotland Cycling Champion in 1952 and had a 39-year career racing at highland games.

Bert, like many on the circuit had developed stamina while working the land, raced without gears or brakes and on bamboo rims in his early days.

Following his death, Bert’s son James has opened the family album to share images of the man who was a true legend of the track.

One of his proudest moments came in 1980 when Bert and sons Stewart and James raced together at Blairgowrie and took the first three places.

Bert spent his life in agriculture but in retirement worked at Leslie bike shop for his good friend Andy Hain, where he would often build bicycle wheels from scratch.

He was born at the Pillars of Hercules outside Falkland, one of a large family of James and Catherine Duff.

His father was a shepherd on Falkland Estate and Bert attended Falkland Primary School and then Auchtermuchty High School.

When he left school he went to work on a farm at Easter Cash between Falkland and Strathmiglo before moving to Kilgour on Falkland Estate as a ploughman with horses.

He met his future wife, Agnes, known as Nan, at a dance in Strathmiglo. They married in Flakland in 1953 and had six of a family: James, Janette, Sandra, Kate, Stewart and Robert.

The family moved to the Drums between Falkland and New Inn Roundabout where they remained until Bert retired.

It was then Bert began his second career at Leslie bike shop where he eventually worked until retiring finally to Auchtermuchty.

His son, Jim, said that in his youth, his father cycled everywhere, even to Kirkcaldy or Methil and back to watch Raith Rovers or East Fife.

Getting started

Jim recalled the beginning of his father’s cycling career.

“He was at Strathmiglo Highland Games one year and was encouraged to enter it. He won it and that planted a seed that was to last the rest of his life,” said Jim.

“We travelled across the country in a Bedford van from Wick to the Lake District, sometimes sleeping in a tent while my father raced.

“He became All Scottish Champion in 1952 after winning the four-mile Scottish championship at Cupar.

Family business

Jim started racing in 1969, followed by Stewart and the three would frequently race against each other.

Bert’s final race was at Strathmiglo in 1985, the place where his career had began.

Apart from cycling, Bert was a motorsport fans and in years past watched motorcycle racing at Errol and Kirkcaldy and stockcar racing at Cowdenbeath.

Pride

Jim said: “He was really proud that the three of us raced together. It had always been his ambition for the three of us to finish in the top three and we managed to do that at Blairgowrie in 1980.

“He had a wonderful career at the highland games and made so many friends all over Scotland.”

