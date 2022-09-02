Obituary: Bert Duff, 93, of Falkland was Scottish cycling champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Obituary: Bert Duff, 93, of Falkland was Scottish cycling champion

By Chris Ferguson
September 2 2022, 11.00am Updated: September 2 2022, 1.26pm
Former Scottish cycling champion Bert Duff.

Bert Duff of Falkland, who has died aged 93, was a real Tough of the Track.

He was All Scotland Cycling Champion in 1952 and had a 39-year career racing at highland games.

Bert, like many on the circuit had developed stamina while working the land, raced without gears or brakes and on bamboo rims in his early days.

Following his death, Bert’s son James has opened the family album to share images of the man who was a true legend of the track.

One of his proudest moments came in 1980 when Bert and sons Stewart and James raced together at Blairgowrie and took the first three places.

Bert Duff with his sons Stewart, left, and James, right, after taking first, second and third places at Blairgowrie Highland Games in 1980.

Bert spent his life in agriculture but in retirement worked at Leslie bike shop for his good friend Andy Hain, where he would often build bicycle wheels from scratch.

He was born at the Pillars of Hercules outside Falkland, one of a large family of James and Catherine Duff.

His father was a shepherd on Falkland Estate and Bert attended Falkland Primary School and then Auchtermuchty High School.

When he left school he went to work on a farm at Easter Cash between Falkland and Strathmiglo before moving to Kilgour on Falkland Estate as a ploughman with horses.

He met his future wife, Agnes, known as Nan, at a dance in Strathmiglo. They married in Flakland in 1953 and had six of a family: James, Janette, Sandra, Kate, Stewart and Robert.

Bert Duff in his younger years.

The family moved to the Drums between Falkland and New Inn Roundabout where they remained until Bert retired.

It was then Bert began his second career at Leslie bike shop where he eventually worked until retiring finally to Auchtermuchty.

His son, Jim, said that in his youth, his father cycled everywhere, even to Kirkcaldy or Methil and back to watch Raith Rovers or East Fife.

Getting started

Jim recalled the beginning of his father’s cycling career.

“He was at Strathmiglo Highland Games one year and was encouraged to enter it. He won it and that planted a seed that was to last the rest of his life,” said Jim.

“We travelled across the country in a Bedford van from Wick to the Lake District, sometimes sleeping in a tent while my father raced.

“He became All Scottish Champion in 1952 after winning the four-mile Scottish championship at Cupar.

Family business

Jim started racing in 1969, followed by Stewart and the three would frequently race against each other.

Bert’s final race was at Strathmiglo in 1985, the place where his career had began.

Apart from cycling, Bert was a motorsport fans and in years past watched motorcycle racing at Errol and Kirkcaldy and stockcar racing at Cowdenbeath.

Pride

Jim said: “He was really proud that the three of us raced together. It had always been his ambition for the three of us to finish in the top three and we managed to do that at Blairgowrie in 1980.

“He had a wonderful career at the highland games and made so many friends all over Scotland.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
Andrew Samuel
Abertay University pays tribute to 'liked and respected' lecturer after body found
Shaun Suttie is launching the first Fife lobster hatchery
Bid to launch Fife's first lobster hatchery to 'help Mother Nature'
0
Rubbish filled fife house
Rubbish-filled Fife house sells for more than double asking price
1
Tayside Fife rain weather warning
Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Police stand-off Picture shows; Scott Dixon. Hill Street, Inverkeithing. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 02/09/2022
Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police
Concern is growing for missing Fife man Andrew Samuel.
Concern grows for missing Dundee lecturer last seen on Isle of Rum
Pittenweem fish bar fire
Pittenweem hero battled smoke and flames to rescue owner from fire-ravaged chip shop
1
Martin Compston, Chris van der Kuyl and Phil MacHugh outside 4J offices in Dundee.
Martin Compston says 'Dundonians are a law unto themselves' as TV road trip hits…
0

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings