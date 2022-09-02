COURIER OPINION: Late notice makes Tayside school strikes tougher on pupils and parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Late notice makes Tayside school strikes tougher on pupils and parents

By The Courier
September 2 2022, 11.03am
photo shows a sign saying 'school closed' on a school gate.
Schools across Dundee will be closed for next week's strike, but families elsewhere face uncertainty.

The beginning of this school term was supposed to be a new dawn for Scottish schools.

Children were looking forward to the first uninterrupted run of education following two years of Covid disruption.

But those hopes were dashed for thousands of Tayside families yesterday, while thousands more are facing uncertainty.

Dundee City Council has confirmed all of its nurseries and schools will be shut for three days next week while staff strike over pay.

The late notice is regrettable.

The strike has been signposted since August 25 when the Unite union announced the action would be taking place.

Photo shows an empty school classroom, with upturned chairs on desks.
Schools across Dundee will be shut for three days while the strike goes ahead. Shutterstock.

Families in other local authorities, such as Glasgow, have known since then that their schools would be shut.

They have had time to put other arrangements in place.

But at least parents in Dundee have some clarity.

Our young people have suffered enough disruption to their education

Angus Council hopes all schools will remain open – but says it cannot rule out closures at short notice next week.

In Perth and Kinross, two school closures have now been confirmed. But with janitors and catering staff from Tayside Contracts expected to strike, there is still the potential that others might follow suit.

The uncertainty is unfair on pupils and frustrating for families.

They must now make hasty preparations for the return of the dreaded online learning.

There is also the potential loss of school meals and after-school activities to be considered.

And next week’s strike may not be the last.

Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, is recommending members reject the 5% pay increase on offer from Cosla.

A ballot on industrial action may follow.

We can only hope plans for that eventuality are already being put in place.

And that everything possible is being done to prevent the dispute from getting to that stage.

Our young people have suffered more than enough disruption to their education.

It’s time for the adults in the room to start acting like grownups.

