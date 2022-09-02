COURIER OPINION: Late notice makes Tayside school strikes tougher on pupils and parents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The beginning of this school term was supposed to be a new dawn for Scottish schools.

Children were looking forward to the first uninterrupted run of education following two years of Covid disruption.

But those hopes were dashed for thousands of Tayside families yesterday, while thousands more are facing uncertainty.

Dundee City Council has confirmed all of its nurseries and schools will be shut for three days next week while staff strike over pay.

The late notice is regrettable.

The strike has been signposted since August 25 when the Unite union announced the action would be taking place.

Families in other local authorities, such as Glasgow, have known since then that their schools would be shut.

They have had time to put other arrangements in place.

But at least parents in Dundee have some clarity.

Our young people have suffered enough disruption to their education

Angus Council hopes all schools will remain open – but says it cannot rule out closures at short notice next week.

In Perth and Kinross, two school closures have now been confirmed. But with janitors and catering staff from Tayside Contracts expected to strike, there is still the potential that others might follow suit.

The uncertainty is unfair on pupils and frustrating for families.

They must now make hasty preparations for the return of the dreaded online learning.

6 days until school staff strike – the action was announced 7 days ago – and we are only learning today whether schools will close or not for 3 days (Wed to Fri). In Dundee all will close leaving parents to scrabble last minute for childcare🤯 … 1/3 https://t.co/yYgyBgrxdh — Cheryl Peebles (@C_CPeebles) September 1, 2022

There is also the potential loss of school meals and after-school activities to be considered.

And next week’s strike may not be the last.

Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, is recommending members reject the 5% pay increase on offer from Cosla.

A ballot on industrial action may follow.

We can only hope plans for that eventuality are already being put in place.

And that everything possible is being done to prevent the dispute from getting to that stage.

Our young people have suffered more than enough disruption to their education.

It’s time for the adults in the room to start acting like grownups.