Best pictures from Business Beats Cancer Dundee event

The Dundee business community came together to raise money for cancer research on Thursday evening.

Almost £50,000 was raised by the Business Beats Cancer Dundee event at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

The night was hosted by former Scotland rugby captain Andy Nicol and featured a highly competitive music quiz.

An auction included the chance to travel by helicopter to play three holes at six of Scotland’s Open Championship golf courses in one day.

Business Beats Cancer Dundee chair Alison Henderson said: “What an incredible evening – we raised £48,545 on the night.”

The funds will go to Cancer Research UK.

Business Beats Cancer Dundee pictures

Here are some of the best pictures from the night by photographer Alan Richardson.