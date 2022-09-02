Best pictures from Business Beats Cancer Dundee event By Rob McLaren September 2 2022, 11.06am Updated: September 2 2022, 1.22pm 0 The Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc table at the Business Beats Cancer Dundee night at the Apex Hotel. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Dundee business community came together to raise money for cancer research on Thursday evening. Almost £50,000 was raised by the Business Beats Cancer Dundee event at the Apex City Quay Hotel. The night was hosted by former Scotland rugby captain Andy Nicol and featured a highly competitive music quiz. An auction included the chance to travel by helicopter to play three holes at six of Scotland’s Open Championship golf courses in one day. Business Beats Cancer Dundee chair Alison Henderson said: “What an incredible evening – we raised £48,545 on the night.” The funds will go to Cancer Research UK. Business Beats Cancer Dundee pictures Here are some of the best pictures from the night by photographer Alan Richardson. The Business Beats Cancer committee. Drinks on the way into the event. The volunteer team who helped run the night. The Creative Orange table. Business Beats Cancer Dundee chair Alison Henderson opens the event. The EQ accountants table. Host Andy Nicol entertains the crowd. A Cancer Research donation is collected. The DC Consulting table. John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council (centre), show off his music knowledge at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc table. The Wells Gibson table. Winner of the ‘did it get to number one or number two’ music quiz, Stephen Lowrie McKay from Eden Mill. Dancing the night away. The music quiz has guest dancing in their seats. Cancer Research UK ambassador Jo Williamson tells his family’s cancer story. Overall winners of the music quiz – the table from Barclays Bank with their champagne prize. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Business Abertay University makes £9 million investment in campus buildings ‘£20 pints not viable for pubs facing closure over soaring energy bills’ Petrol drivers still getting ‘raw deal’ despite record fall in pump prices – RAC Velour tracksuits and non-wired bras out as shoppers put lockdown behind them Tenth of homeowners plan fires instead of central heating due to energy costs Brightsolid launches defence against cyber-attack Dundee's Cafe Sicilia announces sudden closure 0 Liz Truss: It would be wrong of me to countermand the Bank of England’s… £2 cap on bus fares introduced Angus tree surgery business to create 30 jobs in expansion 0 More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings