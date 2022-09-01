Strike action to close Perth Academy and Fairview School with threat of disruption for others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strike action to close Perth Academy and Fairview School with threat of disruption for others

By Cheryl Peebles
September 1 2022, 5.12pm Updated: September 1 2022, 5.15pm
Perth Academy
Perth Academy is one of two schools - so far - which will close.

Two schools in Perth will be closed by strike action for three days next week, but all others will remain open.

Perth Academy and Fairview School will be shut from Wednesday September 7 to Friday September 9 due to the industrial action over pay by support staff, including janitors, cleaners and caterers.

Fairview School – in the academy campus – caters for children and young people with severe and complex additional support needs.

Perth and Kinross Council expects all other schools to open as normal on Wednesday but warned the situation could change.

It said the closure of the two schools was necessary to ensure the safety of pupils.

Parents and carers will be notified as soon as possible of any further disruption.

Remote learning

Pupils at schools which close will be provided with online lessons, and school meal payments will be made to those eligible for free meals because of qualifying benefits.

The strike action by members of the Unite union employed by Tayside Contracts – which provides to services to schools in Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus – and council workers in other areas was confirmed a week ago.

Sharon Johnston, Perth and Kinross Council head of education and learning, said: “Unfortunately, the industrial action means we have had to close two schools to ensure the safety of our pupils and staff.

The situation remains fluid and we will notify parents and carers of any further impact should it arise.”

Sharon Johnston, Perth and Kinross Council

“We understand the inconvenience this will cause many families and appreciate your understanding at this time.

“We will provide remote learning for pupils affected by the strike and hope to keep disruption to a minimum.

“However, the situation remains fluid and we will notify parents and carers of any further impact should it arise.”

In Dundee and Angus council employees in schools are also striking, including administrative staff, early years officers and classroom assistants.

All schools in the city will close for the three days.

Those in Angus are expected to remain open but closures of a small number more likely to be affected by the industrial action have not been ruled out.

Why are staff striking?

Unite members are striking for better wages and the latest offer – a £1,925 pay uplift, in part a one-off cost of living payment – was rejected on Tuesday.

The deal proposed by councils body Cosla was branded a ‘waste of precious time’ by the union, disproportionately hitting the lowest paid.

Cosla, however, said the offer stretched finances like never before and was “as good as it gets”.

