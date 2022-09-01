Strike action to close Perth Academy and Fairview School with threat of disruption for others

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two schools in Perth will be closed by strike action for three days next week, but all others will remain open.

Perth Academy and Fairview School will be shut from Wednesday September 7 to Friday September 9 due to the industrial action over pay by support staff, including janitors, cleaners and caterers.

Fairview School – in the academy campus – caters for children and young people with severe and complex additional support needs.

Perth and Kinross Council expects all other schools to open as normal on Wednesday but warned the situation could change.

It said the closure of the two schools was necessary to ensure the safety of pupils.

Parents and carers will be notified as soon as possible of any further disruption.

Remote learning

Pupils at schools which close will be provided with online lessons, and school meal payments will be made to those eligible for free meals because of qualifying benefits.

The strike action by members of the Unite union employed by Tayside Contracts – which provides to services to schools in Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus – and council workers in other areas was confirmed a week ago.

Sharon Johnston, Perth and Kinross Council head of education and learning, said: “Unfortunately, the industrial action means we have had to close two schools to ensure the safety of our pupils and staff.

The situation remains fluid and we will notify parents and carers of any further impact should it arise.” Sharon Johnston, Perth and Kinross Council

“We understand the inconvenience this will cause many families and appreciate your understanding at this time.

“We will provide remote learning for pupils affected by the strike and hope to keep disruption to a minimum.

In Dundee and Angus council employees in schools are also striking, including administrative staff, early years officers and classroom assistants.

All schools in the city will close for the three days.

Those in Angus are expected to remain open but closures of a small number more likely to be affected by the industrial action have not been ruled out.

Why are staff striking?

Unite members are striking for better wages and the latest offer – a £1,925 pay uplift, in part a one-off cost of living payment – was rejected on Tuesday.

The deal proposed by councils body Cosla was branded a ‘waste of precious time’ by the union, disproportionately hitting the lowest paid.

Cosla, however, said the offer stretched finances like never before and was “as good as it gets”.