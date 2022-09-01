Dundee parents say strike closure will have ‘unsettling’ impact on children at additional support needs nursery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee parents who have children with additional support needs have vented their anger at the closure of a local nursery due to strike action.

All schools and nurseries in the city will close from Wednesday September 7 to Friday September 9.

This includes Frances Wright Nursery School, Kingspark School and the Rockwell Learning Centre.

Two mums say closing Frances Wright Nursery – which offers enhanced provision to children with additional support needs – will have an unsettling impact on their kids.

Terri-Louise Jennings, who lives in Fintry, said taking her son Joel, 4, who has a learning disability with strong autistic straits, out of his normal routine causes behavioural problems.

“Frances Wright isn’t just his nursery, it’s his whole support system,” she said.

“He gets speech and language therapy there and the support is directed specifically to his needs to help his development.

“He has come on so much since going back to nursery after the summer holidays – he is in a good routine and he is happy.

“Now for him to be off, it will set him back completely.

“He won’t understand why he can’t go and he gets unsettled.

“It also sends him off in terms of his eating, his sleeping, his behaviour – he throws things and pulls his wallpaper down.”

Lack of notice for parents on strike closures

Terri-Louise, 30, says she can understand why school staff are striking as everyone is feeling the pinch, particularly with the cost of living crisis and rising inflation.

But she says it is hitting parents hard and causing stress – especially for those with children who have additional support needs.

She continued: “We are lucky because I will be at home as I am his full-time carer but for other parents who have to work, it is not great notice for them to find childcare.

“I think they should be keeping a few schools or nurseries open for parents of children who have additional needs or for those who have no alternative for childcare.”

Another parent whose child just started the nursery last week said there hasn’t been enough notice given of the closure.

She said: “Four or five weeks before the summer holidays the nursery starts trying to explain to the children, using picture cards, that there will be no nursery.

“But with this strike, there has been no notice and nothing has been put in place for the children.

“His routine is getting on that bus in the morning for nursery and he is going to be so upset when it doesn’t turn up.” – Parent whose child attends Frances Wright Nursery

“So my son is going to go to nursery on Monday and Tuesday and on Wednesday morning the bus won’t come for him and I have no way of explaining to him that he won’t be going.

“This is how important it is to the children – they need to be told a few weeks in advance so they can start understanding.

“His routine is getting on that bus in the morning for nursery and he is going to be so upset when it doesn’t turn up.”

Routine disrupted due to strike closures

The parent, who did not want to be named, continued: “I think for children who are at Frances Wright or Kingspark or the additional needs places, there should be provision in place.

“I understand why workers are striking but I think there could have been more notice for parents so that things could have been done – especially for the little ones in these places.”

Parents support for striking school staff

While some parents have hit out at the disruption the strike will cause, others have given the school staff their full support on social media.

Parent Scott Brown said: “The staff taking action are crucial to the schools and the strike action underlines this.

“They deserve to be remunerated appropriately.

“I fully back the strike action.

“As a parent, I will accept the disruption and hope that the message gets through that a fair resolution is needed quickly.”

Gillian Malcolm said: “Solidarity with the staff. Everyone deserves fair pay.”

While Stephen Lindsay added: “Good to see workers pulling together and taking action.

“Cleansing, education, postal service, all saying enough is enough. Not a minute too soon.”

Support for vulnerable pupils will continue says council

In a statement from Dundee City Council it said: “All Dundee City Council nurseries, primary schools and secondary schools will be CLOSED to all pupils for three days next week due to industrial action.

“The closures on Wednesday September 7, Thursday September 8 and Friday September 9 will also involve Kingspark School and the Rockwell Learning Centre.

“Industrial action is being taken by support staff as national pay negotiations continue. Without these staff it would not be possible to safely open nurseries and schools.

“Teachers will continue to work and online learning will be provided for pupils.

“Direct support will continue for pupils who have been identified by Children and Families staff as vulnerable.

“All establishments will reopen on Monday September 12.”