EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ‘Diego Maradona’ breaks silence on becoming social media sensation By George Cran September 1 2022, 5.22pm Updated: September 1 2022, 6.52pm 0 TV clip of Gregory Chang in the background of Dundee United training has gone viral. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee United EXCLUSIVE: Jamie McGrath says 'devastated' Dundee United players didn't want Jack Ross to go 0 Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses… 0 Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head… 0 4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher… 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United must decide NOW what they want in Jack Ross replacement… 0 PODCAST: Did Dundee United player power get Jack Ross the sack? 0 St Johnstone confirm Nicky Clark signing from Dundee United as striker recalls 'brilliant' Perth… 2 Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross? 0 Sacked on the way to training: The inside story of Jack Ross' Dundee United… 0 Liam Fox: Dundee United players did NOT down tools to get Jack Ross sacked 0 More from The Courier Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man 0 St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan 0 Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main 0 New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel 0 Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers 0