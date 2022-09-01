Nicky Low: Arbroath rule out deadline day departure but Lichties’ future in doubt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath are intent on keeping Nicky Low at Gayfield despite reports linking him with a move away from the club.

Reports from the west suggest that fellow Championship side Morton are keen to bring the 30-year-old to Cappielow.

However, the Red Lichties have no intention of letting Low depart on deadline day.

The former Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder has a year remaining on his contract with the Gayfield side.

It’s understood Morton previously inquired about Low’s availability but were unable to meet the Lichties’ asking price.

The playmaker previously spoke of his desire to play for his boyhood club before he ended his career.

He told the Greenock Telegraph: “It would hurt me not to play for Morton.”

‘Travelling an issue’

Low had an impressive start to the season putting in a number of stand-out performances in the Premier Sports Cup and early league clashes.

However, he missed the last two matches due to personal reasons.

The Lichties handed Low the opportunity of SPFL football after bringing him in from East Stirlingshire initially on loan before he penned a permanent deal last summer.

He has since made 42 appearances and scored eight goals.

Sources say Low has informed the club that travelling from his Greenock home to Perth for training or matches at Gayfield is an issue.

However, Arbroath are adamant Low will not leave on deadline day and no one has been in touch with the club about him today.

They are keen that he does not depart for another league rival but could be made available for a loan move.

The domestic window for loan moves remains open until October 1.

The club are still working to bring in a number of reinforcements before the 12pm deadline.

Boss Dick Campbell has previously spoken of his need for extra attacking options.

The Gayfield side are in talks with a couple of clubs south of the border over strikers.