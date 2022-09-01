Nicky Low: Arbroath rule out deadline day departure but Lichties’ future in doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Nicky Low: Arbroath rule out deadline day departure but Lichties’ future in doubt

By Scott Lorimer
September 1 2022, 5.31pm
Nicky Low's Arbroath is in doubt.
Nicky Low's Arbroath is in doubt.

Arbroath are intent on keeping Nicky Low at Gayfield despite reports linking him with a move away from the club.

Reports from the west suggest that fellow Championship side Morton are keen to bring the 30-year-old to Cappielow.

However, the Red Lichties have no intention of letting Low depart on deadline day.

The former Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder has a year remaining on his contract with the Gayfield side.

It’s understood Morton previously inquired about Low’s availability but were unable to meet the Lichties’ asking price.

The playmaker previously spoke of his desire to play for his boyhood club before he ended his career.

He told the Greenock Telegraph: “It would hurt me not to play for Morton.”

‘Travelling an issue’

Low had an impressive start to the season putting in a number of stand-out performances in the Premier Sports Cup and early league clashes.

However, he missed the last two matches due to personal reasons.

The Lichties handed Low the opportunity of SPFL football after bringing him in from East Stirlingshire initially on loan before he penned a permanent deal last summer.

He has since made 42 appearances and scored eight goals.

Nicky Low has scored eight goals in 42 competitive appearances for Arbroath.
Nicky Low has scored eight goals in 42 competitive appearances for Arbroath.

Sources say Low has informed the club that travelling from his Greenock home to Perth for training or matches at Gayfield is an issue.

However, Arbroath are adamant Low will not leave on deadline day and no one has been in touch with the club about him today.

They are keen that he does not depart for another league rival but could be made available for a loan move.

The domestic window for loan moves remains open until October 1.

The club are still working to bring in a number of reinforcements before the 12pm deadline.

Boss Dick Campbell has previously spoken of his need for extra attacking options.

The Gayfield side are in talks with a couple of clubs south of the border over strikers.

 

