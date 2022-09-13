Margaret Cockburn obituary: ‘Stoical’ Strathkinness woman who battled cancer for 34 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Margaret Cockburn obituary: ‘Stoical’ Strathkinness woman who battled cancer for 34 years

By Chris Ferguson
September 13 2022, 3.00pm Updated: September 13 2022, 4.18pm
Margaret Cockburn.
Margaret Cockburn.

Margaret Cockburn of Strathkinness, who battled cancer for 34 years, has died aged 78.

She was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphona in 1988 but refused to allow the condition to dominate her life.

Margaret continued to assist her late husband Edwin in his motor engineering business, raised a family, and pursued her hobbies of watercolour painting and gardening.

However, in recent years she was diagnosed with mouth cancer and treatment proved unsuccessful.

Patient

Her daughter, Julie Cockburn, said she believed her mother was the longest-surviving, or one of the long-surviving cancer patients, to be treated at Ninewells Hospital.

“Our mum was eternally grateful for the care she received at Ninewells, St Andrews Hospital and latterly to the care teams that visited the house,” said Julie.

Margaret was born on a farm near St Andrews to farmer Thomas Stewart and his wife Margaret. She was the older sibling of Joyce, the late Tommy, and Barbara.

She was educated at the Burgh School, St Andrews, where she loved art and poetry. She won a Burns Society award for poetry and had one of her sketches shown on BBC TV in 1959.

Eye for design

When Margaret left school she went to work in McGregor’s furniture business and later at Graeme Renton Orientals where she was drawn to the art, design and craft of the trade.

It was at the dancing at St Andrews Town Hall that she met her future husband, motor engineer, Edwin Cockburn.

They soon began courting, were married at Dunino Church in 1965 and had two of a family, Philip and Julie.

They began married life in a cottage in Kellock Lane, Strathkinness, and both worked hard to make a success of the engineering enterprise.

Arts enthusiast

Margaret painted watercolour landscapes throughout her life and became involved with Forgan Arts Centre and Cupar Arts Club.

It was in 1988 that she received her diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin Lymphona.

Julie said: “She had a lump under her chin and got treatment. From the word go she felt she was going to beat it; she was so positive.

“Our mum did not let her illness dominate her life. She continued to play tennis and badminton and combined an interest in nutrition with positivity.

“My mother had so many operations, chemotherapy and radiotherapy but never complained. She just picked herself up and dusted herself down and got on with it.

‘Accepted her fate with dignity’

“She had so many battles over the years but was stoical. I would say that encapsulates her.

“Last year she was diagnosed with mouth cancer. There was the option of a 16 to 18 hour operation followed by time in the high-dependency unit but she chose radiotherapy which was not successful.

“She just accepted her fate with dignity,” said Julie.

Back in 2007, during one course of Margaret’s treatment, Julie had her head shaved and held a pub collection in Broughty Ferry.

Her efforts raised £5,350 which Julie and Margaret presented to Ward 34 at Ninewells Hospital.

Julie and Margaret Cockburn present a cheque to charge nurse Heather Whatley (centre) as Dr Ian Sanders and Dr Gordon Harron look on at Ninewells Hospital.
Julie and Margaret Cockburn presenting the cheque to charge nurse Heather Whatley (centre) as Dr Ian Sanders and Dr Gordon Harron look on at Ninewells Hospital.

During her latest illness, Margaret read a newspaper article featuring Kirkcaldy woman Barbara Boyd of the charity Let’s Talk About Mouth Cancer.

They both had mouth cancer and developed a supportive friendship.

At Margaret’s funeral, £1,000 was collected to support the work of Let’s Talk About Mouth Cancer.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Leslie Queen's funeral event
Pictures: Leslie residents raise a cup of tea to the Queen
0
Super Lean workers Nathan Levers, left, and Kieran Warrender helped to hand out hundreds of free meals
Fife business hands out hundreds of meals as foodbanks close for Queen's funeral
0
Steven Coutts, founder of What The Fork.
Where2: Fife firm What The Fork launches new food delivery service
0
Allan (second from left) during the Queen's funeral procession. Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/PA Wire.
Dundee and Fife communities 'bursting with pride' as locals take part in Queen's funeral…
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 19092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 16/09/2022
LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing
Elspeth Grieve.
Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife
Marta Henderson of Relationships Scotland for Tayside & Fife has seen a rise in referrals for family mediation in the area.
Tips on keeping your family together as rising numbers in Tayside & Fife seek…
0
The incident occurred on the A912 near to Falkland.
Man injured after motorcycle crash near Falkland closes road
Niamh Anderson, centre, with fellow scouts meeting the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.
Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen
Louis Hall and his Arab Sasha.
Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback
0

More from The Courier

Stephen Leckie with wife Fiona outside Westminster Abbey, where they attended the Queen's funeral.
Queen's send-off 'breathtaking' says Perth and Kinross Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie
0
Murray Lauchlan in London to see the Queen's coffin.
Comrie butcher's 'spiritual experience' seeing Queen's coffin after 12-hour overnight queue
0
Missing Perth man Winton McNab
Family of missing Perth pensioner informed after fatal Highlands crash
Cars parked on pavement on Wilson Street Dundee
Anger as Dundee motorists take to pavements to avoid parking charge
1
Leslie Queen's funeral event
Pictures: Leslie residents raise a cup of tea to the Queen
0
Super Lean workers Nathan Levers, left, and Kieran Warrender helped to hand out hundreds of free meals
Fife business hands out hundreds of meals as foodbanks close for Queen's funeral
0