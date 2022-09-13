St Johnstone confirm Gus MacPherson as new head of football operations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have confirmed the appointment of Gus MacPherson as their new head of football operations.

The former St Mirren manager has been recruited to replace Scott Boyd and the pair will work together to make the transition a “smooth” one.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and one I’m really looking forward to,” said MacPherson.

“There are many first class professional people at St Johnstone and I’m looking forward to working with them.

“The job is hugely exciting and will bring many challenges and that’s something I will embrace and do my best to maintain, and, indeed, improve the high standards already in place.

“When I met with Ian Flaherty and Callum Davidson to discuss this role I was impressed with their vision for St Johnstone and their drive to keep improving on and off the park.”

Role unchanged

Head of operations, Ian Flaherty added: “Callum and I interviewed several candidates for this role and Gus was head and shoulders above.

“He has a wealth of knowledge and will be a huge asset to St Johnstone.

“Gus will work alongside Scott Boyd for a period to make sure there is as smooth a transition as possible as we move forward.

“The role Gus has with us is exactly the same as Scott had.

“Everyone at the football club is looking forward to working with Gus.”