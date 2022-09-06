Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone ‘minimise risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone ‘minimise risk’

By Eric Nicolson
September 6 2022, 10.25pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is happy with the club’s summer transfer business.

But he revealed that behind the scenes restructuring work is underway at McDiarmid Park to ensure key improvements are made in the manner Saints approach player recruitment.

Focus needs to be sharpened and risks minimised.

“I think we had a good transfer window,” said Davidson, whose first team signings hit double figures over the last three months.

“It has been difficult but I think we have done good business.

“We have had a lot of backing from the club to bring players in and I think we’ve got the right types.

Andy Considine has started the season well with St Johnstone.
Andy Considine has started the season well with St Johnstone.

“Recruitment is an ongoing process and it’s something we want to get better at because you don’t want to be going into each window needing to sign so many players.

“It’s important to get the right balance between signing players, keeping players and letting people go.

“So it’s important we restructure to make it better and easier for everyone involved.”

Eyes on games

Saints are striving to successfully marry number crunching and old school scouting.

“We want to have continuity,” said Davidson.

“The recruitment side is the hardest thing to get right.

“You can sign players with data and stats. Some will work and some don’t.

“You can sign players by knowing them and knowing who they are. Some will work and some won’t.

“It’s about getting that balance between it to minimise the risk.

“It’s about having the right approach – targeting the right areas and focusing on the leagues that are most relevant.

“We need to focus on the areas that are most likely to be suitable for us and what will work best for bringing players in.”

He added: “We all have contacts in England and elsewhere but you need a process behind your recruitment with someone watching games and reporting back.

“We need to have eyes on games so when we do want to fill a position, you have someone who has watched a player three or four times already and is able to tell us to go along, see him play then make a final decision.

“That’s what we are working towards because it’s an area we want to improve.”

